Tom Cruise ‘eventually’ apologized to author Brooke Shields over antidepressant comment: ‘It’s what he’s capable of’

In her newly released memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, actress Brooke Shields recounts a private apology from Tom Cruise regarding his controversial remarks about her use of antidepressants during her battle with postpartum depression.

The revelation sheds light on a high-profile dispute that unfolded nearly two decades ago, sparking widespread discussions about mental health.

The controversy dates back to 2005 when Cruise, during an interview, criticized Shields for using antidepressants to manage postpartum depression. The Mission Impossible star labeled her actions “irresponsible” and dismissed the efficacy of antidepressants, claiming they “didn’t cure anything.”

Shields, unwilling to let his comments stand unchallenged, penned an op-ed in The New York Times where she rebuked Cruise’s remarks as “irrational and dangerous” and underscored the importance of recognizing postpartum depression as a serious mental health issue.

In her memoir, Shields opens up about receiving an apology from Cruise. She describes the interaction, saying, “It wasn’t the world’s best apology, but it’s what he was capable of, and I accepted it.” Shields highlights how the moment represented her ability to advocate for herself, despite the public scrutiny surrounding the incident.

Shields elaborates on the incident, reflecting on the significant role it played in shaping public discourse.

“Had Tom taken a public swing at me before I became a mother, I probably would have stayed quiet. I would have ignored his ridiculous rant. I might have been content to sit back while this very famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda. I would have been satisfied that his behaviour would speak for itself.”

The actress notes that the situation was about more than just defending herself against Cruise’s disparaging comments. She viewed it as an opportunity to shed light on the prevalence and reality of postpartum depression, which affects many women but remains stigmatized.

Shields said her decision to push back was rooted in the need to challenge harmful misconceptions. “It wasn’t just sticking up for myself,” she said. “It was about spurr[ing] discussions on the reality and prevalence of postpartum depression.”

While the apology may not have fully resolved the tension surrounding Cruise’s comments, Shields’s willingness to engage with the issue paved the way for broader conversations about mental health and postpartum depression. Her memoir revisits this pivotal moment, showcasing her resilience and advocacy for women navigating similar challenges.

This revelation adds depth to the actress’s memoir, which chronicles her experiences as a woman in the public eye and the challenges she has faced over the years. Shields’s story is a reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues with compassion and understanding, rather than dismissing or invalidating them.