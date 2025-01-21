Coldplay’s Electrifying Mumbai concert: Suhana Khan spotted twinning with Navya Nanda alongside other Bollywood stars

This weekend was truly unforgettable for Mumbaikars as Coldplay brought their electrifying energy to the city during their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The legendary band, comprising pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, delivered a spellbinding performance that had fans singing and dancing throughout the night.

Adding to the excitement, several celebrities attended the concert and shared their memorable experiences on social media, showcasing their chic concert attire.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, attended the concert with her younger brother AbRam and close friend Navya Nanda. Suhana and Navya twinned in their concert chic best, wearing white crop tops paired with blue high-waist jeans, embodying a casual yet stylish look. Sharing glimpses of the magical evening on her Instagram, Suhana captioned her post, “Take me back to the start (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Actress Patralekhaa also made it to the event with her sister Parnalekha. For her, the concert was a culmination of years of admiration for Coldplay’s music. She reminisced, “Coldplayyyyyyy….what an epic evening… everything I imagined that their concert would be. Their music has been my companion since 2009 through highs and lows of life (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

- Advertisement -

Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended the concert with her family, donning a blue and white patterned shirt paired with jeans, striking a balance between comfort and style.

Singer Papon, known for his soulful music, made time in his hectic schedule to witness the band live. Sharing videos from the show, he expressed his joy and gratitude: “Managed to do this between gigs and touring! This one was for my son Puhor! Moments of Joy! And this made me feel more grateful to my fans, who make it to concerts through long queues and traffic to stand for us for so long! It’s easier to be on stage! My back gave up! But moments to cherish forever! @coldplay (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papon (@paponmusic)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also spotted at the event, wearing a zany printed collared shirt and dark bottoms. In attendance with him were his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar, who picked a black dress for the occasion, exuding elegance.

Actress Mrunal Thakur opted for a halter neck zip-front top, accessorized with dangling earrings and a crossbody bag, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Actor Vijay Varma also soaked in the Coldplay magic. Taking to Instagram stories, he shared a video of himself flaunting a glowing wristband and grooving to the band’s iconic tracks.

Anushka Sen, meanwhile, dubbed the experience as the “best night ever.” She posted a video capturing her excitement as she vibed to Coldplay’s chart-topping hits.

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila chose a black tank top and dark jeans to make a casual style statement at the concert, embodying effortless chic. She shared her experience on social media, writing, “And it was indeed all yellow (sic),” a nod to Coldplay’s legendary song.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao attended the gig with her friends, wearing a black and white printed ensemble paired with sneakers, combining comfort with a trendy aesthetic.

Television actress Drashti Dhami also joined the celebration, posting a heartfelt message: “Thank you Coldplay. You are beyond magical. The lights guided us home today (sic).”

Coldplay’s Mumbai concert marked the beginning of their Indian leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. Their final performance in Mumbai is scheduled for January 21 before they head to Ahmedabad, where they will light up the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Fans across India eagerly await the band’s upcoming shows, which promise more unforgettable moments.