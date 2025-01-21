Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bollywood star discharged from hospital post-surgery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following a brutal knife attack at his Bandra residence on Thursday (16). After five days of treatment and two critical surgeries, Saif was seen leaving the hospital in a white shirt and blue jeans before heading to his residence.

Earlier, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan were spotted visiting the hospital. Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including a serious injury to his thoracic spine, during what police suspect was an attempted robbery.

Doctors performed neurosurgery to remove knife fragments and plastic surgery to treat other injuries.

The attack reportedly occurred when an intruder broke into Saif’s 11th-floor apartment in Bandra’s Satguru Sharan building. The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, is a Bangladeshi national who had been living in India under the alias Vijay Das.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

According to Mumbai Police, Shahzad confessed to the crime during interrogation. On Sunday (19), he was presented in a Bandra court and remanded to five days of police custody for further investigation.

- Advertisement -

Mumbai Police have collected key evidence linking Shahzad to the crime. Fingerprints recovered from the bathroom window, duct shaft, and ladder used during the intrusion match those of the accused. Shahzad reportedly used these entry points to access and exit Saif’s residence.

As part of the investigation, police brought Shahzad back to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events. He demonstrated how he entered the building, accessed the 11th-floor apartment, and fled after the attack.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital on the day Saif was discharged. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan also accompanied her mother to visit him during his recovery. Despite the ordeal, Saif appeared stable as he returned to his residence.

The attack has raised questions about security in high-rise apartments and highlighted the challenges posed by undocumented individuals in urban areas.