Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai’s taxi during ‘Sikandar’ shoot, fans thrilled | Watch video

Salman Khan, who recently concluded his hosting duties for Bigg Boss 18, is now fully focused on his next big-screen venture, Sikandar.

The actor was recently spotted filming in Mumbai, and a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media has added to the buzz surrounding the movie. Fans were treated to a glimpse of Salman’s rugged avatar, further raising anticipation for this Eid 2025 release.

The viral clip shows Salman stepping out of a kaali peeli taxi amidst a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Dressed in a casual yet rugged outfit featuring a blue shirt and denim jeans, Salman walks through the bustling set with his signature charisma.

The excitement among onlookers is evident, with fans praising his look and sharing their admiration online. One fan simply commented, “Wow,” encapsulating the awe many felt seeing the star in action.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is a high-octane action drama set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. Known for blockbusters like Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Murugadoss is expected to bring his signature style of intense storytelling to this project.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles and is being produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Early teasers have already created a massive buzz, with Sikandar topping IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025 list.

The teaser, released earlier this year, showcased Salman walking into a trap filled with samurai-clad enemies and weapons. In the clip, he delivers a striking dialogue: “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain (I’ve heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn).” The intense action scenes and Salman’s new look have left fans eager to see more.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and made cameo appearances in Singham Again and Baby John. With Sikandar, he aims to deliver yet another blockbuster to his dedicated fanbase.