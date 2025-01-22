Netizens question Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s chemistry in ‘Loveyapa’ promotions, call it ‘cringe’

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, the stars of the upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa, are facing criticism for their apparent lack of chemistry during the film’s promotional events.

With the movie set to release on February 7, the off-screen rapport between the two debutants has garnered more attention than the film itself, leaving fans and netizens wondering if they are Bollywood’s most awkward duo.

A series of online paparazzi videos show Khushi and Junaid posing for the cameras, but their interactions seem stilted and awkward. In one widely shared clip, Khushi instructs Junaid to remove his backpack before posing, a gesture that some netizens found more motherly than romantic. Junaid, appearing visibly uncomfortable, only fueled comments about his lack of on-camera ease.

One Instagram user remarked, “He’s not making half the effort she’s at promotions. She seems a natural and will take off like her sister!” Another chimed in, “Lol, how cringe. I feel this is his last movie of this genre. I don’t think this lifestyle suits him.”

A video of the pair dancing together during a promotional event further intensified the scrutiny. The clip, shared on social media platform X, led to comparisons with amateur performances at school events.

Comments ranged from “4-year-old me dancing at school annual event,” to “When your parents force you to perform in front of relatives.” Another user humorously noted, “They both would fail Science terribly as there is practically no chemistry whatsoever.”

While the film’s trailer has been well-received, fans noted that Junaid and Khushi have minimal shared screen time, potentially explaining their off-screen dynamic. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, and Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, are both making their silver screen debuts with Loveyapa.

Khushi was first introduced to audiences through her role in Netflix’s The Archies, while Junaid gained recognition for his performance in the OTT film Maharaj.

As anticipation builds for Loveyapa, viewers remain divided on whether the duo’s on-screen chemistry can outshine their off-screen awkwardness.