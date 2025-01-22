Saif Ali Khan meets with auto driver who saved his life by rushing him to the hospital

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed him to Lilavati Hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra home.

The emotional meeting occurred on Tuesday (21) before Saif’s discharge from the hospital. Rana’s quick action likely saved the actor’s life, and Saif and his family personally expressed their gratitude.

Pictures circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show Saif and Rana posing together. In one image, Saif sits on the hospital bed with his arm around Rana, both smiling warmly. Another shows them standing together. Rana also met Saif’s mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who thanked him for his courageous act.

Auto🛺 driver who saved Saif Ali Khan after stabbing🔪 pic.twitter.com/wERjlkQaMn — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 22, 2025

The harrowing event occurred in the early hours of January 16, when Saif was attacked at his home during an attempted burglary. Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, allegedly stabbed the actor multiple times in his back to escape his grip.

According to reports, the confrontation began around 2:30 a.m. after a staff member noticed the intruder. The attacker fled through the bathroom window and evaded capture for three days before being arrested.

Around 3 a.m., Rana, who was driving his auto that night, responded to calls from the house gate. “I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. Then I heard calls from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped near the gate. A man covered in blood came out with others, and they put him in the auto. I dropped them at Lilavati Hospital and later learned it was Saif Ali Khan,” Rana told ANI.

Rana vividly described the scene, noting Saif was bleeding heavily from his neck and back. His presence of mind and willingness to help under such intense circumstances earned him praise from the Khan family and fans alike.

The police recorded Saif’s statement at his Bandra residence after his discharge on Tuesday.