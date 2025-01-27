2.7 C
Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor step out with tight security post attack | Watch video

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (R) with his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for photos during an event marking the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Indian actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor in Mumbai on December 13, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted outside their Bandra residence on Sunday morning, marking their first public appearance since the shocking attack on Saif earlier this month. The couple, accompanied by tight security and police personnel, were seen getting into their car, ensuring all safety measures were in place.

In a video captured by the paparazzi, Kareena donned a casual grey sweatshirt paired with black track pants and a baseball cap, while Saif opted for a navy blue t-shirt, denims, and dark sunglasses. Their relaxed attire contrasted with the heightened security surrounding them, emphasizing the seriousness of the recent incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home around 2:30 am on January 16. The actor suffered six stab wounds and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery. Following his treatment, Saif has been recovering under medical supervision.

The video of their outing has since gone viral, with fans expressing concern and support for the actor’s recovery. Police personnel continue to be stationed near the couple’s residence, ensuring their safety in light of the incident.

Saif and Kareena, known for their calm demeanor even in challenging times, appeared composed during their outing, though the visible security presence highlighted the gravity of the situation. Fans are hopeful for Saif’s full recovery and the couple’s return to normalcy.

