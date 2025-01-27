2.7 C
Alia Bhatt reminisces about her wedding, Deepika Padukone walks the ramp at...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt reminisces about her wedding, Deepika Padukone walks the ramp at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary show

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

The actress dazzled with a black and gold-themed saree with an embellished blouse, giving her an elegant and chic look, perfect for the dazzling night.  (Photo credit: @aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s grand celebration commemorating 25 years of his iconic label.

The event, held in Kolkata, saw Bollywood’s finest, including Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone, among others, coming together to honor the legendary designer’s legacy.

Alia, who has been a longtime admirer of Sabyasachi’s work, took to Instagram to share heartfelt memories of her association with him, especially the cherished moments from her wedding.

The actress dazzled with a black and gold-themed saree with an embellished blouse, giving her an elegant and chic look, perfect for the dazzling night.

The actress shared a series of photos and videos showcasing her stunning look for the evening and penned an emotional note for the designer.

Reflecting on her journey with Sabyasachi’s creations, Alia wrote, “25 years of crafting dreams, preserving heritage, and redefining excellence. To me, Sabya, you are more than a designer—you’re a visionary and a storyteller.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia fondly reminisced about wearing a Sabyasachi ensemble for her wedding and how his creations have accompanied her during significant milestones in her life. She added, “I’ve been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I’ll cherish forever). Your work isn’t just fashion—it’s art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse.”

The actress concluded her post by celebrating Sabyasachi’s commitment to Indian craftsmanship, saying, “You once said, ‘I believe that the best fashion comes from a deep understanding of culture and heritage.’ And that’s exactly what you do. Your commitment to Indian craftsmanship and culture is an inspiration to us all. Here’s to many more years of brilliance and magic!” Alia signed off on a playful note, “P.S.: Still can’t get over the show you created last night.. okay bye 👋.”

New mom Deepika Padukone opened the show, setting the tone for the evening with her magnetic presence. She wore a unique outfit, with shades of white and ivory.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALTH (@althindia)

Ananya also graced the event in a striking black ensemble from Sabyasachi’s collection. Sharing her look on Instagram, she wrote, “What an experience!! What a show!! What a moment!! In awe and beyond.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Apart from these, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari with her husband Siddharth, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu attended the 25th year event of Sabyasachi.

The event was an ode to Sabyasachi’s transformative impact on Indian fashion. The designer has redefined traditional attire with contemporary aesthetics, making his work a global sensation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Known for preserving heritage while embracing innovation, Sabyasachi has consistently championed Indian craftsmanship, earning him an iconic status in the fashion industry.

Alia’s heartfelt tribute summed up the sentiment of the evening. As she rightly said, Sabyasachi is more than a designer; he’s a storyteller who has spent the past 25 years weaving India’s rich culture into every thread.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

