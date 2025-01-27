Chris Martin greets fans in Gujarati in Ahmedabad’s Coldplay concert | Watch video

Coldplay’s lead vocalist, Chris Martin, left Ahmedabad fans awestruck during the band’s India tour by greeting the audience in Gujarati at their concert on January 25, 2025. The unexpected gesture has gone viral, winning hearts across social media platforms.

Performing for the first time in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Martin embraced the local culture by addressing the crowd in Gujarati. During the concert, he delighted fans by saying, “Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?” This translates to, “You all look beautiful today. I have come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?” The audience responded with overwhelming cheers and applause, celebrating the thoughtful and inclusive moment.

The concert, held as part of Coldplay’s India tour, was met with high energy and enthusiasm from fans. After the event, the band took to their official X handle (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude. “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad. See you again tomorrow – and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm,” they posted.

The Ahmedabad leg of the tour included a repeat performance on January 26, with Sunday’s show making history as the first Coldplay concert in India to be live-streamed. Fans who missed the live action could tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to experience the event in real-time.

The band’s India tour included additional shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, showcasing their commitment to engaging with their Indian fanbase. The setlist for these concerts is a mix of the band’s iconic hits and newer tracks, promising an unforgettable musical journey.

Opening for Coldplay was Jasleen Royal, the singer known for her popular track Heeriye. However, her performance drew mixed reactions on social media, with some users and artists criticizing her act. Despite the controversy, the excitement surrounding the Coldplay concerts overshadowed any negativity.

The Ahmedabad concert was part of a broader celebration of Coldplay’s global influence, and Martin’s effort to speak Gujarati highlighted the band’s ability to connect deeply with their audience. Fans flooded social media with clips of the moment, praising Martin for his thoughtful gesture and applauding the band’s energy-packed performance.

While the concerts themselves were memorable, the excitement extended beyond the venues. A now-viral video from a Pune-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight showcased an unexpected and heartwarming moment when the flight’s captain discovered that most of his passengers were headed to the Coldplay concert.

The video, shared by Captain Pradeep Krishnan (@capt_pradeepkrishnan) on Instagram, captured him engaging with the enthusiastic concertgoers. Standing at the front of the plane and speaking over the intercom, he asked, “And on a lighter note, how many of you here are going to the Coldplay concert?” The question was met with loud cheers and laughter as numerous hands shot up in the cabin. The passengers were clearly excited to realize they were part of a unique group of Coldplay fans traveling together.

Adding to the fun, Captain Krishnan humorously inquired, “How many of you have two extra tickets?” When one passenger raised his hand, the captain quipped, “You actually do? Hello sir, nice to meet you. We’re going to be very good friends today.” This lighthearted exchange set the tone for a magical journey.

In a particularly memorable moment, the passengers recreated a Coldplay-like atmosphere by lighting up the dimmed cabin with their phone flashlights, reminiscent of the band’s hit song “A Sky Full of Stars.” The gesture brought smiles all around and gave passengers a small taste of the concert excitement before they even landed in Ahmedabad.

The captain’s Instagram post was accompanied by a caption that read, “What an incredible group of passengers from Pune to Ahmedabad! So much energy at 7 AM-wow!” The text on the video playfully added, “No Coldplay tickets? No problem. We’ll have our own concert in the sky.”