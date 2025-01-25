Morgan Wallen to headline Camp Randall’s first concert in nearly 30 years

In an exciting announcement, country music superstar Morgan Wallen revealed he will headline the first concert at Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium since 1997.

The show, part of his newly announced “I’m the Problem 2025 Tour,” is set for June 28, 2025, with special guests Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley.

This event will mark a major milestone for the University of Wisconsin-Madison football stadium, which has hosted only a few A-list concerts in its history.

The tour is named after Wallen’s forthcoming fourth studio album, I’m the Problem. While the album’s release date has not yet been disclosed, the title track dropped Friday, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. A spokesperson for the concert’s Madison-based promoter, FPC Live, confirmed the show after teasing the announcement on Thursday evening.

Camp Randall’s return to hosting concerts coincides with another significant music event in Wisconsin. Wallen’s June 28 show will occur on the second Saturday of Milwaukee’s Summerfest, headlined by Megan Thee Stallion at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

- Advertisement -

For Wallen, performing at Camp Randall is another feather in his cap as one of country music’s most bankable stars. His career has reached new heights despite a controversial setback in 2021 when he apologized for being caught on camera using a racial slur. By 2023, Wallen had rebounded significantly, becoming the first artist to headline Wisconsin’s American Family Field for two consecutive nights, launching one of the top-grossing North American tours that year.

In 2024, Wallen’s albums One Thing at a Time and Dangerous: The Double Album continued to dominate the charts, landing in the top 10 of Billboard’s year-end 200 list, even though they were released in previous years. He also achieved major success with the hit song “I Had Some Help” featuring Post Malone and was honored with the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at the Country Music Association Awards.

Camp Randall, which boasts a capacity of over 80,000 for Wisconsin Badgers football games, has not hosted a concert in nearly three decades. Past performers at the venue include legends like the Rolling Stones, U2, Pink Floyd, and Genesis. However, in the summer of 2024, the stadium approved alcohol sales in general seating areas for events, a move that opened new opportunities for hosting large-scale concerts.

Jason King, senior associate athletic director for UW Athletics, explained, “For these major stadium shows, to a certain extent, (alcohol sales) is a prerequisite… And for the overall fan experience, it’s a nice amenity to have.”

Wallen’s announcement comes after Coldplay confirmed their own Camp Randall concert for July 19, part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Both shows mark a new era for live music at the stadium, bringing global superstars back to Madison.

Fans eager to attend Wallen’s June 28 show can register for presale access on his website, morganwallen.com, through January 28. General ticket sales will open on January 31 at uwbadgers.com, with pricing details yet to be revealed.