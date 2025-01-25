Junaid Khan prefers talking cinema with Boney Kapoor over father Aamir Khan: ‘Ghar ki murgi dal barabar’

Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently shared a surprising insight into his preferences for discussing cinema. While one might assume he would turn to his father, an industry legend, Junaid revealed that he finds himself more drawn to conversations about films with producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s father. Junaid and Khushi will soon share the screen in the upcoming film Loveyapa.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Junaid spoke candidly about his unique bond with Boney Kapoor. Reflecting on their dynamic, Junaid said, “I love hanging out with him. I can speak for hours together with him. He has the best stories, and he has seen so much in cinema. Almost 50 years worth of experience.”

Boney Kapoor, known for producing iconic Bollywood hits, has decades of expertise and anecdotes that make him a fascinating conversationalist for cinema enthusiasts like Junaid. Despite his father, Aamir Khan, being a treasure trove of film knowledge and experiences, Junaid admitted that he doesn’t often discuss movies with him.

When asked about why he doesn’t engage with his father on such topics, Junaid explained, “I’d rather sit with Boney uncle. Of course, he is like an encyclopedia. He knows so many things about a wide range of subjects, for sure. But as they say… ghar ki murgi dal barabar (We value the unfamiliar more than what we value the familiar).”

- Advertisement -

Junaid’s honesty about his preferences has added a layer of relatability, as many can resonate with the idea of taking those closest to us for granted while being fascinated by others’ experiences.

Apart from his off-screen connections, Junaid is making strides in his acting career. He and Khushi Kapoor are set to make their big-screen debut together in Loveyapa. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Ashutosh Rana and Grusha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 7.

Both Junaid and Khushi have already made waves with their OTT debuts. Junaid was appreciated for his performance in Maharaj, while Khushi garnered attention for her role in The Archies. Loveyapa brings these fresh talents together, promising a heartfelt cinematic experience.

Described as a “heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals,” Loveyapa is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today. The modern romance explores themes of relationships in today’s world, offering a mix of emotional depth and lighthearted moments.

Junaid also recently made headlines for sharing how his parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, discovered he had dyslexia while he was reading the script of Taare Zameen Par. The revelation adds another layer to his personal journey, making his progress in Bollywood all the more inspiring.

With Loveyapa on the horizon, Junaid Khan is carving his own path in the industry, embracing his unique relationships and cinematic preferences along the way.