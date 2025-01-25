SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra react to SS Rajamouli’s ‘Captured’ post as filming begins

SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated directorial venture, SSMB29, has already captured immense attention, and his latest cryptic social media post has only added to the excitement. Featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, the film is being touted as an epic globe-trotting adventure.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared an intriguing image that immediately became the talk of the town. The post featured a majestic lion, Bob Jr., behind bars, with Rajamouli holding an Indian passport. Captioned simply as “Captured…,” the post sparked discussions and speculation among fans.

Both Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra responded to Rajamouli’s post with comments that have further fueled excitement. Priyanka wrote, “Finally,” marking her enthusiasm for the project. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu humorously referenced his iconic dialogue with the comment, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu,” loosely translating to, “Once I commit, I don’t even listen to myself.”

For fans eagerly awaiting the film, these interactions hint at the dynamic camaraderie between the cast and director.

SSMB29 marks the first collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, two megastars in their own right. According to exclusive reports from Pinkvilla, the duo has already had a formalized meeting to kickstart production. Script reading sessions and look tests have also been completed, signaling that the team is ready to roll.

A source close to the project revealed, “Priyanka Chopra’s addition to the project has undoubtedly elevated the film’s star power and talent pool. It’s going to be bigger and better.

She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture. The director and the actress were in discussions for six months before finalizing her involvement in the film.”

Rajamouli, known for delivering cinematic spectacles such as Baahubali and RRR, has set high expectations for SSMB29. The film is expected to be a visual extravaganza that takes audiences on an adventure across multiple locations worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra, who has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood and Indian cinema alike, is set to make a grand return to Indian films with this project. Her presence adds an international appeal to the film, which already boasts the magnetism of superstar Mahesh Babu.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, the global appeal of the film and Rajamouli’s proven storytelling prowess have fans eagerly awaiting updates. As filming begins, the excitement surrounding SSMB29 is palpable, with fans anticipating a cinematic masterpiece that combines breathtaking visuals, stellar performances, and a gripping narrative.

With such powerhouse talents on board and Rajamouli’s vision at the helm, SSMB29 is shaping up to be a game-changer in Indian cinema.