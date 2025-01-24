Shahid Kapoor doesn’t want his kids in Bollywood: ‘It’s too rough’

Shahid Kapoor, who followed in his father Pankaj Kapur’s footsteps to enter Bollywood, has expressed that he doesn’t want his children to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Figuring Out, Shahid shared his thoughts on why he believes showbiz is not the best choice for his kids.

The actor, who shares a daughter Misha and a son Zain with his wife Mira Rajput, revealed that he would prefer his kids to choose a different career path.

Shahid explained, “Kaafi saari cheezein hain (There are many things), that I do not want them to take from me. I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn’t inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn’t want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bahut up and down hota hai yaar, bahut rough hai. (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

He added that while it is ultimately their choice, he would encourage them to choose a simpler profession, saying, “If they want to, it’s their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

- Advertisement -

Shahid also shared valuable life lessons he intends to pass on to his children. “Always do the right thing, I always try and do the right thing, whether I am liking it, whether someone else is not liking it, whether it is damaging to me, doesn’t matter, I will do the right thing,” he said, emphasizing the importance of integrity and making the right choices.

Shahid, who is known for his dedication to his craft, will soon be seen in Deva, a high-octane thriller releasing on January 31. The film features Shahid in the role of a rebellious police officer tackling a high-profile case that delves into deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy. Pooja Hegde also stars in a pivotal role as a journalist. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed film.