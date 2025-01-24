-3.2 C
New York
Friday, January 24, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor doesn’t want his kids in Bollywood: ‘It’s too rough’
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor doesn’t want his kids in Bollywood: ‘It’s too rough’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor arrives to attend a press conference ahead of 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on June 2, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Shahid Kapoor, who followed in his father Pankaj Kapur’s footsteps to enter Bollywood, has expressed that he doesn’t want his children to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Figuring Out, Shahid shared his thoughts on why he believes showbiz is not the best choice for his kids.

The actor, who shares a daughter Misha and a son Zain with his wife Mira Rajput, revealed that he would prefer his kids to choose a different career path.

Shahid explained, “Kaafi saari cheezein hain (There are many things), that I do not want them to take from me. I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn’t inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn’t want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bahut up and down hota hai yaar, bahut rough hai. (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

He added that while it is ultimately their choice, he would encourage them to choose a simpler profession, saying, “If they want to, it’s their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

- Advertisement -

Shahid also shared valuable life lessons he intends to pass on to his children. “Always do the right thing, I always try and do the right thing, whether I am liking it, whether someone else is not liking it, whether it is damaging to me, doesn’t matter, I will do the right thing,” he said, emphasizing the importance of integrity and making the right choices.

Shahid, who is known for his dedication to his craft, will soon be seen in Deva, a high-octane thriller releasing on January 31. The film features Shahid in the role of a rebellious police officer tackling a high-profile case that delves into deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy. Pooja Hegde also stars in a pivotal role as a journalist. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed film.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sara Ali Khan’s rumored boyfriend responds to dating rumors, says ‘it doesn’t bother me’
Next article
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s adorable chemistry in leaked BTS video from ‘Param Sundari’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc