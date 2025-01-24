Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s adorable chemistry in leaked BTS video from ‘Param Sundari’

Bollywood fans have plenty to look forward to in 2025, with fresh on-screen pairings that promise to bring a new wave of excitement. Among these highly anticipated duos are Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, who are set to share screen space for the first time in Tushar Jalota’s upcoming romantic drama Param Sundari.

The film introduces Janhvi as the graceful ‘South ki Sundari’ and Sidharth as the charismatic ‘North ka Param,’ blending regional cultural vibes with romance and charm.

The first look of Param Sundari already had fans buzzing with excitement, but a recently leaked behind-the-scenes (BTS) video has taken the hype to another level. The short clip, which surfaced online, showcases Janhvi and Sidharth shooting for a romantic scene at Kerala’s picturesque Athirappilly Waterfalls, the largest waterfall in the state.

In the video, Sidharth is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with bright orange pants, while Janhvi stuns in a red top with a flowing blue skirt. To pay homage to her character’s southern roots, she adorns her open hair with traditional white flowers, further enhancing her graceful look.

The clip shows the actors sitting together before Janhvi gets up, walks away, and glances back with a smile, leaving Sidharth visibly captivated. The subtle yet adorable chemistry between the two has left fans swooning.

The shoot, which began earlier this month in Kerala, quickly grabbed attention as pictures of Janhvi and Sidharth on set went viral on social media. Speaking about the scene, a source from the production team shared, “The idea behind the location and styling was to bring out the cultural essence of their characters while keeping the romance visually stunning.”

When the film was initially announced, the casting of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra sparked debates online. Many skeptics questioned their acting skills and compatibility as a pair. However, this leaked BTS video has seemingly changed opinions, with fans now expressing excitement about their collaboration.

“After seeing this, our expectations from Janhvi and Sidharth’s pairing have definitely reached a whole new level. They look so cute together!” commented a fan online.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari is slated to release on July 25, 2025. With its vibrant backdrop, fresh pairing, and romantic storyline, the film promises to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra to see how they bring their characters, Sundari and Param, to life. Are you excited to watch this unique love story unfold on the silver screen?