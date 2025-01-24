Ananya Panday joins Kartik Aaryan in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ replacing Sharvari Wagh and Jahnvi Kapoor

Bollywood’s upcoming rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is making headlines again, this time due to the casting of its lead actress.

Following much speculation, reports now suggest that Ananya Panday has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan, replacing earlier rumored names like Sharvari Wagh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sreeleela. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with Sharvari’s fans voicing their disappointment.

The film marks a reunion for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who previously shared the screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the production said, “Kartik and Karan were looking for an actress with strong pull in the youth, and after contemplating on the names, they have locked Ananya to play the female lead. Ananya and Kartik are a successful pair, and this would extend their partnership further.”

Social media platforms have become a battleground for opinions about this casting decision. Fans of Sharvari Wagh took to Reddit and Twitter to express their dissatisfaction, with one user commenting, “Sharvari won’t let this slide very easily lol. Snatcher Ananya, be prepared.” Another fan argued, “They don’t even look good together! Sharvari was a far far better choice.”

Some netizens also took a dig at nepotism, with one user saying, “Nepo is never a problem… untalented nepo is the problem. Btw, Sharvari is not untalented. She did crucial roles like Vedaa and didn’t play herself in OTT films.” Others criticized the decision to cast Ananya while offering Sharvari a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, calling it an unfair move.

However, not all reactions were negative. A section of fans welcomed the idea of Kartik and Ananya sharing the screen again. One fan posted, “On a positive note, they are both goofy, so it will be a fun time-pass watch,” while another enthusiastically wrote, “I would watch anything for Annie Poo 😍😍.”

Ananya Panday’s Recent Success

Despite the criticism, Ananya Panday has been working hard to establish herself as a versatile actor. Her recent performances have shown growth and garnered appreciation, suggesting that her casting might bring fresh energy to the film.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by an emerging talent, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is being hailed as a light-hearted entertainer that taps into the youthful essence of its lead pair. Only time will tell if this casting choice proves to be a winning move.