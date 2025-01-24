Sara Ali Khan’s rumored boyfriend responds to dating rumors, says ‘it doesn’t bother me’

Actor and model Arjun Pratap Bajwa, often in the headlines for his rumored relationship with Sara Ali Khan, has addressed the ongoing speculations for the first time.

The buzz began last year when pictures of the duo visiting Kedarnath together went viral on social media, sparking romance rumours. Recently, Arjun opened up about the matter in an interview, offering his perspective on the public attention.

In October 2024, Sara and Arjun were photographed together during the actor’s trip to Kedarnath. Fans quickly speculated about their relationship, especially after the two were seen posing separately but at similar locations in Rajasthan later.

These coincidences fueled rumors of them vacationing together. Despite the growing chatter, Sara has remained silent, neither confirming nor denying the relationship.

In an interview with Team Varinder Chawla, Arjun addressed the rumors, stating, “So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. They’re doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me.”

His calm demeanor suggests he is unbothered by the attention, focusing instead on his work and personal goals.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa, the son of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Fateh Singh Bajwa, has carved his own identity as an actor, model, and fitness enthusiast. He gained recognition for his work in the film Band of Maharajas and served as an assistant on the Akshay Kumar-starrer Singh is Bliing.

In addition to his acting career, Arjun is also a trained MMA fighter. With a well-rounded resume and notable family background, Arjun continues to captivate fans and media alike.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been busy with her professional commitments. Her latest release, Sky Force, an aerial war drama, hit theaters today (January 24). The film stars Akshay Kumar and marks the acting debut of Sara’s ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Featuring Nimrat Kaur in a cameo, the film was strategically released ahead of Republic Day to align with its patriotic theme.

As Arjun takes a measured approach to the rumors, the public remains intrigued by the speculated relationship between him and Sara. For now, both stars seem focused on their respective careers, leaving fans to interpret their connection based on occasional sightings and viral pictures.