Rasha Thadani reveals her first celebrity crush was ‘Kukkad Kamaal Da,’ Siddharth Malhotra

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, is already making waves as one of the most adored star kids in Tinsel Town.

Having recently followed in her mother’s footsteps, Rasha marked her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn, in the period drama Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

While her performance in the film garnered positive reviews, Rasha also captured attention for her relatable, down-to-earth personality, which has earned her a massive fan following on social media.

During the promotions of Azaad, Rasha participated in an interview with Miss Malini where she candidly shared her first-ever celebrity crush. The young star did not hold back when asked about the topic, confidently revealing, “So my first celebrity crush was Sidharth Malhotra.”

Her choice resonated with fans and even her co-star Aaman Devgan, who wholeheartedly agreed. Aaman added his own nostalgic touch by reminiscing about Sidharth’s debut performance in the 2012 hit Student of the Year.

He also shared that he found Alia Bhatt, Sidharth’s co-star in the film, ‘very cute’ at the time. As for his own first celebrity crush, Aaman revealed it was none other than the graceful Dia Mirza.

Sidharth Malhotra, who burst onto the Bollywood scene with his role as ‘Kukkad Kamaal Da’ in Student of the Year, has long been a heartthrob for fans across the country. For years, he was considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry.

That status changed when Sidharth fell in love with actress Kiara Advani during the filming of their 2021 blockbuster Shershaah. The couple tied the knot in 2023, cementing their place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

With Rasha openly calling Sidharth her “first celebrity crush,” fans couldn’t help but connect her revelation to Kiara Advani, imagining the actress’s reaction to this sweet confession.

Beyond this charming anecdote, Rasha’s debut in Azaad has been a focal point of discussion among audiences and critics alike. Her performance in the film, where she shares the screen with another newcomer, Aaman Devgan, has been widely praised.

Viewers on social media described Rasha as “promising” and dubbed her “the queen of expressions,” setting high expectations for her future in the industry.

Rasha’s ability to connect with the Gen-Z audience has been a significant factor in her rising popularity. Her relatability, combined with her talent and poise, makes her a standout star kid in Bollywood’s new generation.

As she embarks on her journey in the film industry, Rasha has already won hearts both on and off-screen, and fans are eager to see what she accomplishes next.

Here’s wishing Rasha Thadani the best for her budding Bollywood career. With her charm, confidence, and talent, she’s undoubtedly destined for a bright future!