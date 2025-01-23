-3.2 C
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie encourages her kids to work amid financial strain from Brad Pitt legal battles

By: Vibhuti Pathak

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend the "Maria" screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Angelina Jolie, the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress, is reportedly urging her six children to earn their own income as she faces financial pressure from her prolonged legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

According to sources revealed by RadarOnline, Jolie is focused on teaching her children the value of financial independence, even though she would never consider taking money from them.

Jolie’s eldest son, Maddox, 23, has been stepping up to help ease some of the financial burden. He recently secured a position as a third assistant director on his mother’s film Stitches.

Maddox has already gained experience in the entertainment industry, having previously worked as a trainee on his parents’ 2015 film By the Sea and as a production assistant on Jolie’s 2024 Golden Globe-nominated project Maria.

A source close to the family shared, “Angelina is thrilled to be working with him again, but what she’s really excited about is that he’s earning a serious paycheck. Maddox would give it all to her – but Angelina wants him to keep it and learn to budget and save.”

The insider emphasized that Jolie is not financially desperate, adding, “What’s nice is it takes some of the burden off Angelina. He can buy his own clothes and other miscellaneous items.”

Jolie’s other children are also taking steps toward financial independence. Pax, 21, and Knox, 16, both took on assistant director roles for their mother’s film Maria. Vivienne, Knox’s twin sister, is diving into the world of theatre, co-producing plays under Jolie’s guidance.

Shiloh, 18, is carving her own path by tutoring and working on adapting books into films, showcasing her creativity and work ethic. Zahara, 20, is exploring her entrepreneurial spirit by designing her own jewelry line while also assisting her mother at Atelier Jolie, Jolie’s dress shop.

These endeavors, while encouraging independence, also reflect Jolie’s commitment to providing her children with opportunities to grow professionally and personally.

Angelina Jolie’s financial pressures stem from her ongoing legal battles with Brad Pitt over their divorce settlement and custody of their children. While the actress is financially secure, the high-profile legal proceedings have reportedly taken a toll.

Despite this, Jolie is determined to remain a role model for her children. Her encouragement for them to pursue work is not only practical but also part of a broader effort to instill life skills and financial responsibility.

Jolie’s approach resonates with her belief in teaching her children independence while allowing them to make their own choices. Her support and guidance ensure they navigate the challenges of life while contributing to their individual growth.

