Alia Bhatt’s latest makeup video revives ‘wipe it off’ controversy, fans compare her to Hailey Bieber

By: Vibhuti Pathak

In her latest GRWM video, Alia shared her updated makeup routine, giving fans insight into her current go-to products and techniques. (Photo credit: @aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, in her 2023 Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video, shared a unique lipstick application technique that quickly caught everyone’s attention. She revealed that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, preferred her natural lip color and would often ask her to “wipe it off” whenever she applied lipstick. This remark went viral and continues to resurface in conversations about her later videos.

In her latest GRWM video, Alia shared her updated makeup routine, giving fans insight into her current go-to products and techniques. Beginning with a swipe of blush, she quipped, “Pink cheeks are always in.” Moving to lipstick, she showcased a shade with her name inscribed in Hindi.

This time, she opted for a conventional application, gliding the lipstick across her lips instead of her earlier method of rubbing it around. For a touch of versatility, she dabbed the same lipstick on her cheeks, blending it for a natural flush. Her radiant skin, complemented by a subtle highlighter, gave her an ethereal glow.

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

However, fans were quick to revisit the infamous ‘wipe it off’ remark in the comments section. A playful user teased, “So she does know how to put lipstick normally,” while another joked, “She didn’t rub it off either.” Sarcasm continued with remarks like, “Are you allowed to apply lipstick now?” and “You weren’t used to applying lipstick like this, what happened?”

Interestingly, many fans also noted Alia’s resemblance to American model Hailey Bieber in this video. Comments like “India’s Hailey Bieber with her skin” and “You resemble so much like @haileybieber in this” flooded the post. Another fan even compared the couple dynamics, stating, “Ranbir and Alia give off strong Justin and Hailey vibes, if you know what I mean.”

 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Despite the lighthearted jabs and comparisons, Alia’s glowing skin and updated routine drew admiration, showcasing her charm and adaptability.

Vibhuti Pathak

