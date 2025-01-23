Vicky Kaushal transforms to portray the character in upcoming film ‘Chhaava,’ gains 25 Kg for role

Vicky Kaushal has revealed the intense preparation and physical transformation he underwent for his role as Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming historical drama Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film highlights the life and legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the Maratha empire’s founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

At the trailer launch event on Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor shared that Chhaava was his long-awaited opportunity to return to the action genre following the massive success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. “During the prep, a lot of things happened, and I told Laxman sir that something right is happening somewhere. I feel shy to talk about the prep now that the work is done, but whatever was inside me, I gave it all to this. I am satisfied knowing that I had nothing more to give to any film than what I’ve given to this one,” Kaushal said.

The actor’s dedication to his craft is evident, with Kaushal undergoing rigorous training in horse riding and mastering various combat techniques, including sword, stick, and spear fighting.

Additionally, he revealed gaining 25 kilograms to embody the physicality of the Maratha ruler. “The last action film I did was Uri: The Surgical Strike. After that, I was waiting to do another action film. Everything about this was new. I didn’t know horse riding, so I took training for it. I also trained in sword, stick, and spear fighting for 6-7 months. I gained weight for the role — I went from 80 kg to around 105 kg, putting on 25 kg for the film,” he said.

Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, and Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. Mandanna expressed her gratitude for portraying such a revered character, despite attending the event in a wheelchair due to a recent gym injury.

“It’s an honour, as a girl from the South, to be playing a Maharani. Yesubai is the most privileged and special role I could have asked for in this lifetime. I was just telling Laxman sir that after this, I feel content enough to retire,” she said.

Director Laxman Utekar, known for films like Mimi and Luka Chuppi, spoke passionately about the project, emphasizing its cultural significance. “I consider myself lucky that in our country lived such a great king who fought 127 battles and won every single one… It was my dream for the Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and his sacrifices to be known across the world,” Utekar said.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, known for backing successful films such as Stree, Badlapur, and Hindi Medium, promised that the movie would do justice to the historical figure’s legacy. “It’s my 20th year (in the film industry). It is the hard work of all these years that we are in the position to make such a film,” Vijan remarked.

Kaushal admitted he initially felt intimidated by the responsibility of portraying a figure of such historical and emotional significance. “There are certain characters that, when you get the opportunity to play them, you feel scared, wondering if you’ll be able to do justice to them. That fear comes from knowing how deeply sentiments and faith are attached to such roles,” Kaushal said.

He further emphasized how the experience enriched him, adding, “More than living that life, understanding the culture, history, and values was the biggest earning from the film and that’s something I will never forget.”

Scheduled for release on February 14, Chhaava is set to bring the remarkable story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life, showcasing his unparalleled legacy as a warrior who won all 127 battles he fought.