Khushi Kapoor opens up about plastic surgery: ‘People think plastic is the biggest insult, but it’s not a big deal

Khushi Kapoor, poised to make her Bollywood debut, has sparked an important conversation about cosmetic enhancements with her candid remarks.

Known as the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi’s recent comments during her interview with Curly Tales have earned her appreciation for addressing the topic with a mature and balanced perspective.

In a time when cosmetic enhancements are gaining popularity, public discourse often revolves around the stigma and high costs associated with them. Many celebrities choose to remain silent on the subject, fearing backlash or judgment.

However, Khushi Kapoor’s honest approach may help shift the narrative, especially for young minds influenced by idealized beauty standards.

Addressing the subject, Khushi said, “I don’t think it’s such a big deal. I think people feel that they’ll get hate if they come out and admit it, but there’s going to be hate anyway.”

She further added, “This term plastic, people think it’s the biggest insult you can give someone. But, I don’t think it’s bad if someone gets work done. I think the issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and say that ‘I woke up like this, I’m completely natural.’ Then you are setting up an unrealistic standard of beauty. It’s unfair for younger boys and girls who look up to you. You might just want to be honest because people are not going to like you some way or the other.”

Her comments have been well-received by audiences, with many hailing her for being the first in her generation of star kids to openly discuss cosmetic procedures.

Online users praised her, with comments like, “Here for this. Agree with her too: it’s not a big deal. Your face, your money, do what you please and don’t lie to people who follow you,” and, “Even if it is a PR reply, it is good & appreciated.”

Khushi Kapoor’s balanced perspective not only resonates with many but also paves the way for more transparent conversations around beauty standards and self-image.

On the professional front, Khushi will debut with Loveyapa, starring opposite Junaid Khan. The romantic film is set to release on February 7, 2025, marking an exciting start to her career.