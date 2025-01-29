Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor request paparazzi to respect kids’ privacy amid heightened security

Days after Saif Ali Khan survived a stabbing attack at his Mumbai residence, the actor and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, have introduced strict measures regarding their family’s privacy and safety. As per reports, Kareena’s team recently met with the Mumbai paparazzi, laying down new guidelines for media interactions.

Following the attack on Saif on January 16, security around the Khan family has significantly increased. The couple has now urged photographers to refrain from clicking pictures of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Additionally, they have requested that photographers avoid gathering outside their residence in Bandra due to security concerns.

However, Saif and Kareena have clarified that they do not object to being photographed when attending public events. An India Today report quoted the couple stating that media coverage of their professional outings is acceptable, but they want privacy in their personal space.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked inside his upscale Bandra home. The actor suffered stab wounds, primarily on his thoracic spine, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He underwent spinal and plastic surgeries and was discharged on January 21.

The accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly broke into Saif’s home intending to commit theft. During the confrontation, the intruder stabbed the actor before being overpowered. The incident has led to significant security upgrades at the Khan residence.

- Advertisement -

After his release from the hospital, Saif was seen acknowledging the media presence outside his home. Meanwhile, the couple has taken extra precautions, including fencing their balcony, a move that has sparked reactions online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Following the attack, Kareena Kapoor issued a statement emphasizing the need for privacy during this difficult time. She urged the media and public to respect their space as they process the traumatic event.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” she stated.

She further expressed concerns over the constant attention, adding, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

The attack has sparked widespread discussions on celebrity safety, with many questioning how an intruder managed to enter Saif’s residence. Meanwhile, the family continues to prioritize security while requesting the media to respect their personal boundaries.

While the actor is recovering, the focus remains on ensuring the family’s safety amid ongoing media attention.