5.9 C
New York
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSaif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor request paparazzi to respect kids’ privacy...
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor request paparazzi to respect kids’ privacy amid heightened security

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrating Christmas with their children Taimur and Jeh. (Photo credit: @kareenakapoorkhan)

Related stories

Days after Saif Ali Khan survived a stabbing attack at his Mumbai residence, the actor and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, have introduced strict measures regarding their family’s privacy and safety. As per reports, Kareena’s team recently met with the Mumbai paparazzi, laying down new guidelines for media interactions.

Following the attack on Saif on January 16, security around the Khan family has significantly increased. The couple has now urged photographers to refrain from clicking pictures of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Additionally, they have requested that photographers avoid gathering outside their residence in Bandra due to security concerns.

However, Saif and Kareena have clarified that they do not object to being photographed when attending public events. An India Today report quoted the couple stating that media coverage of their professional outings is acceptable, but they want privacy in their personal space.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked inside his upscale Bandra home. The actor suffered stab wounds, primarily on his thoracic spine, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He underwent spinal and plastic surgeries and was discharged on January 21.

The accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly broke into Saif’s home intending to commit theft. During the confrontation, the intruder stabbed the actor before being overpowered. The incident has led to significant security upgrades at the Khan residence.

- Advertisement -

After his release from the hospital, Saif was seen acknowledging the media presence outside his home. Meanwhile, the couple has taken extra precautions, including fencing their balcony, a move that has sparked reactions online.

Following the attack, Kareena Kapoor issued a statement emphasizing the need for privacy during this difficult time. She urged the media and public to respect their space as they process the traumatic event.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” she stated.

She further expressed concerns over the constant attention, adding, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

The attack has sparked widespread discussions on celebrity safety, with many questioning how an intruder managed to enter Saif’s residence. Meanwhile, the family continues to prioritize security while requesting the media to respect their personal boundaries.

While the actor is recovering, the focus remains on ensuring the family’s safety amid ongoing media attention.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Khushi Kapoor opens up about plastic surgery: ‘People think plastic is the biggest insult, but it’s not a big deal
Next article
Suhana Khan’s stunning photoshoot gets a reaction from rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Suhana Khan’s stunning photoshoot gets a reaction from rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s...

Migrants shift focus to Mexico as Trump shuts down US asylum pathways

Headline news 0
After US President Donald Trump dashed her hopes of...

Who will save TikTok? Elon Musk, Microsoft, and other contenders eye acquisition before April 5 ban

Business 0
As the clock ticks down on TikTok's 75-day reprieve...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc