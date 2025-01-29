Suhana Khan’s stunning photoshoot gets a reaction from rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, often spark headlines due to their rumored relationship.

The duo, who made their acting debuts together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023), share a close bond and are frequently seen together at events and vacations. Recently, Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan, reacted to Suhana’s latest Instagram post, adding to the buzz.

On Tuesday (28), Suhana shared a series of stunning pictures from a photoshoot, where she dazzled in a golden bodycon dress. Her soft, glowing makeup and loose, wavy hair complemented the breathtaking sunset backdrop, creating a truly magical moment.

Among the many reactions, Shweta Bachchan expressed her admiration, commenting, “You look gorgeous (heart-eye emoji).” Agastya’s sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, affectionately wrote, “Sue,” with a series of red heart emojis. Actress Ananya Panday also praised Suhana’s look, commenting, “Wowwwww (sun and heart-eye emojis).”

Suhana’s cousin, Alia Chhiba, chimed in, calling her a “golden goddess.” Celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Malaika Arora also liked the post, further amplifying the love for Suhana’s dazzling look.

Previously, Suhana made headlines after attending a Coldplay concert in Mumbai with family and friends. Reports suggested that Agastya Nanda, her rumored boyfriend, was also present, fueling further speculation about their relationship.

On the work front, Suhana is set to share the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in King, where she will star alongside Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the antagonist. Meanwhile, Agastya is preparing for Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

With their personal lives and careers under constant media attention, Suhana and Agastya continue to remain among Bollywood’s most talked-about star kids.