Entertainment

Ameesha Patel reacts to fans urging her to marry Salman Khan: ‘I was like wow, that’s a great reason’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

In this photograph taken on January 13, 2024 bollywood actress Ameesha Patel attends the wedding reception ceremony of actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Ameesha Patel, known for her captivating performances in Bollywood, often finds herself in the limelight for her personal life. The actress, who made a spectacular debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan, recently responded to fans who suggested she should marry Salman Khan.

During a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Twitter, fans urged Ameesha to marry Salman Khan. Addressing this in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress shared how her fans reasoned that since both she and Salman were good-looking and eligible, they should get married and have beautiful children. Responding humorously, Ameesha said:

“Fans actually have raised this question to me recently on Ask Amy Twitter chat. They’re like okay he is so eligible, you’re so eligible, you’re so good-looking, please get married to have good-looking babies.”

She acknowledged that people love seeing attractive individuals come together. Reminiscing about her debut film, she pointed out that after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, many wanted her and Hrithik Roshan to be a couple. However, when Hrithik announced his wedding, it left fans heartbroken. As she put it:

“And I was like wow, that’s a great reason. I think the world likes seeing beautiful people come together. They wanted to see me and Hrithik come together post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. And when he announced his marriage, they were heartbroken. They were like, no this can’t happen.”

- Advertisement -

Fans Previously Suggested Ameesha Marry Salman Khan

This wasn’t the first time Ameesha encountered such suggestions. Last year, during an AMA session on Twitter, a fan proposed that she should marry Salman. Ameesha laughed off the suggestion, questioning whether they were referring to a film project. She noted that the only reason her fans linked her to Salman was that both of them were single.

Ameesha and Salman have worked together in the past, notably in Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), directed by David Dhawan. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha expressed that the movie’s failure was due to Salman’s hit-and-run case at the time.

She believed that despite Yeh Hai Jalwa being one of David Dhawan’s best works and Salman looking great in it, the media attention was entirely focused on the legal case, which led to the film being sidelined.

Fans continue to shower Ameesha Patel with love, whether it’s for her on-screen performances or their wish to see her settle down with a Bollywood superstar. However, it seems the actress is enjoying the lighthearted banter and isn’t taking the matchmaking suggestions too seriously.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

