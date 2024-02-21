11 C
Babil Khan teams up with Glance for #YehSmartHaiBoss campaign

By: Shelbin MS

Glance, one of the world’s leading Smart Lock Screen platforms, has teamed up with new-age Bollywood actor Babil Khan for their latest #YehSmartHaiBoss campaign.

The campaign is geared towards encouraging the adoption of Glance Smart Lock Screen, a platform that has already garnered a substantial user base of over 200 million monthly active users in India.

The collaboration between Glance and Babil Khan addresses the issue of information overload in a light-hearted manner, showcasing a solution that frees users from the exhausting cycle of searching for information, downloading multiple apps, and constantly unlocking their smartphones. In the videos, Babil Khan and his mother, Sutapa Sikdar playfully highlight the Glance Smart Lock Screen as an intelligent platform that caters to all generations and enhances the user experience by providing everything directly on the lock screen, eliminating any need for tedious searches and clicks.

In the viral video, Babil humorously teases his mother about their respective generations’ tech savviness, playfully asserting that the Glance Smart Lock Screen is the smartest. His mother counters with her witty remarks, showcasing the features of the Glance Smart Lock Screen. The video, which was first shared on social media by Viral Bhayani has received an overwhelming response, amassing thousands of views, likes, and comments within hours.

As a popular figure among the new generation of Bollywood stars, Babil Khan perfectly embodies the spirit of the #YehSmartHaiBoss campaign. He charmingly portrays a tech-savvy Gen Z individual who appreciates the smart features and benefits offered by the Glance Smart Lock Screen. Along with his mother, he shares enthusiasm for Glance’s features, including personalized content, news & sports updates, gaming, and shopping, all accessible without having to unlock the smartphone.

Commenting on the campaign, actor Babil Khan said, “I must say #YehSmartHaiBoss campaign with Glance was my first collaboration with my mother and indeed a very memorable experience. Generational gaps are a fun thing in every family, but Glance is a platform that can bind families over common interests and shared passions. It’s been exciting exploring Glance’s smart features, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience this convenience on their lock screens.”

Sutapa Sikdar said, “It seems like yesterday when I taught him words, and today, he stands eight inches taller than me and working professionally together. Can I have words to describe this feeling? Like I would not have words to describe how easy and special Glance was, though we agreed to disagree on the point that my generation was smarter!! While we both agreed glance helped me to stay updated and it is super easy!”

