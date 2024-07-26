US issues travel advisory for India’s Manipur amidst ongoing violence and crime

The United States has advised its citizens not to travel to Manipur, citing violence and crime. The travel advisory also includes other regions in India, such as Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and areas with a Maoist threat.

The advisory highlighted ongoing ethnic conflicts in Manipur, leading to violence and displacement. Attacks against Indian government targets are frequent.

US government employees need prior approval to visit Manipur. Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities have been ongoing since May 2023, resulting in at least 225 deaths and 60,000 displaced persons.

The advisory also warns against traveling within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to potential armed conflict. It advises avoiding parts of central and eastern India where Naxalites are active. This was also mentioned in the previous advisory from November 2021.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the advisory cites terrorism and civil unrest risks. However, it excludes eastern Ladakh and its capital, Leh.

- Advertisement -

The advisory notes that rape is a fast-growing crime in India and warns of violent crimes, including sexual assault at tourist sites. It also cautions about potential terrorist attacks at tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, and government facilities.

India is generally placed at Level 2, which calls for increased caution. However, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, Manipur, and certain central and eastern regions are at Level 4, advising against all travel.

Other northeastern states are at Level 3, suggesting reconsideration of travel due to occasional violence by ethnic insurgent groups. There have been no recent reports of such violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura.