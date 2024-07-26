25.9 C
New York
Friday, July 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUS issues travel advisory for India's Manipur amidst ongoing violence and crime
News

US issues travel advisory for India’s Manipur amidst ongoing violence and crime

By: vibhuti

Date:

People walk past a burnt vehicle and rubble on a street in Churachandpur in violence hit areas of northeastern Indian state of Manipur on May 9, 2023. More than 50 people have been killed in the hilly border region in clashes between the majority Meitei people, who are mostly Hindus, and the mainly Christian Kuki tribe. Thousands of troops have been deployed to restore order, while around 23,000 residents have fled their homes for the safety of ad-hoc army-run camps for the displaced. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter defends her against JD Vance’s ‘childless’ remarks

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter criticized Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance...
News

Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee

Indian sports administrator Nita Ambani and wife of business...
News

Paris Olympics to make history with spectacular opening ceremony on the Seine

The plans for the opening ceremony at the Paris...
Features

Massive underground city unearthed in southeastern Turkey: A 9th century BCE hidden world beneath Midyat

Beneath the surface of southeastern Turkey, a sprawling underground...
News

New terrorism charges against Salman Rushdie’s assailant link to Hezbollah

Hadi Matar, the man charged with attacking author Salman...

The United States has advised its citizens not to travel to Manipur, citing violence and crime. The travel advisory also includes other regions in India, such as Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and areas with a Maoist threat.

The advisory highlighted ongoing ethnic conflicts in Manipur, leading to violence and displacement. Attacks against Indian government targets are frequent.

US government employees need prior approval to visit Manipur. Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities have been ongoing since May 2023, resulting in at least 225 deaths and 60,000 displaced persons.

The advisory also warns against traveling within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to potential armed conflict. It advises avoiding parts of central and eastern India where Naxalites are active. This was also mentioned in the previous advisory from November 2021.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the advisory cites terrorism and civil unrest risks. However, it excludes eastern Ladakh and its capital, Leh.

- Advertisement -

The advisory notes that rape is a fast-growing crime in India and warns of violent crimes, including sexual assault at tourist sites. It also cautions about potential terrorist attacks at tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, and government facilities.

India is generally placed at Level 2, which calls for increased caution. However, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, Manipur, and certain central and eastern regions are at Level 4, advising against all travel.

Other northeastern states are at Level 3, suggesting reconsideration of travel due to occasional violence by ethnic insurgent groups. There have been no recent reports of such violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee
Next article
Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter defends her against JD Vance’s ‘childless’ remarks

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter defends her against JD Vance’s ‘childless’ remarks

News 0
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter criticized Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance...

Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee

News 0
Indian sports administrator Nita Ambani and wife of business...

Research in Matrixyl Peptide and Cellular Regeneration

Uncategorized 0
Matrixyl, a synthetic peptide known scientifically as palmitoyl pentapeptide-4,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc