Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee

Indian sports administrator Nita Ambani and wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was re-elected on Wednesday (24) as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Ambani won unanimously with 100 per cent of vote at the 142nd IOC session here.

“I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President (Thomas) Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me,” Ambani said.

“This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India’s growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world,” she added.

Ambani was first appointed to join the prestigious body in 2016 at the Rio Olympic Games. Since then, as India’s first woman to join the IOC, Ambani has already made great strives for the association, whilst also championing India’s sporting ambitions and Olympic vision.

This includes recently hosting the first IOC session in Mumbai in 40 years in October 2023.

As founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Ambani seeks to empower millions of Indians with resources and opportunities.

She drives various initiatives across sport, education, health, art and culture — all aimed at improving the lives of people across the country.

As part of a long-term partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Reliance Foundation has opened the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics.

India House will be a “home away from home” for athletes, a place to celebrate wins, and share India’s Olympic journey with the world.

It demonstrates India’s ambitions to become a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.