25.9 C
New York
Friday, July 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsParis Olympics to make history with spectacular opening ceremony on the Seine
NewsSports

Paris Olympics to make history with spectacular opening ceremony on the Seine

By: vibhuti

Date:

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 22: A general view of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Related stories

The plans for the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics are a closely guarded secret. It will be the first time a Summer Games will start outside a stadium.

Instead of the usual stadium parade, the event will take place in the heart of Paris, fitting the motto “Games Wide Open.” About 6,000-7,000 athletes will sail down a six-kilometer (four-mile) stretch of the Seine River, from the Austerlitz bridge to the Eiffel Tower, on 85 barges and boats.

Up to 500,000 people will watch from special stands, free spots on the riverbanks, and nearby balconies and apartments. Tickets for the stands have sold for up to 2,700 euros ($2,900).

“Organizing a ceremony on the Seine is not easier than doing it in a stadium… but it has more punch,” said chief organiser Tony Estanguet. The parade has never been fully rehearsed due to its size and complexity.

The show is designed by theatre director Thomas Jolly, known for the rock-opera musical “Starmania.” His team includes the writer of the French TV series Call My Agent, Fanny Herrero, author Leila Slimani, and historian Patrick Boucheron.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanny Herrero (@fanny_herrero)

- Advertisement -

The ceremony will have 12 sections, with around 3,000 dancers, singers, and entertainers on the riverbanks, bridges, and monuments. A tribute to Notre-Dame cathedral is planned, possibly with dancers on its scaffolding.

Starting at 07:30 pm (1730 GMT), two-thirds of the ceremony will be in daylight. It will end with a light show. The music will be a mix of classical, traditional ‘chanson francaise,’ rap, and electro.

Franco-Malian R&B star Aya Nakamura is one of the star performers, despite criticism from far-right politicians like Marine Le Pen. Rumors suggest Lady Gaga and Celine Dion might appear. Daft Punk declined to play, and David Guetta was overlooked.

Asked about his message, Jolly said it was “love.” He said his work would celebrate cultural, linguistic, religious, and sexual diversity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SportBuzz (@sportbuzzbr)

“I think the people who want to live together in this diversity, this otherness, are much more numerous, but we make less noise,” he told AFP.

Don’t expect a tribute to French clichés or a nationalistic display like the Beijing 2008 Games. Historian Patrick Boucheron said, “The opening ceremony in Beijing in 2008 was exactly what we did not want to do.”

One major moment will be Nakamura’s performance, especially after controversy about her role. Jolly hinted that a submersible might emerge from the Seine. The final torchbearer, who will light the Olympic cauldron in front of the Louvre, remains unknown. Triple gold medalist Marie-Jose Perec is a top contender.

The biggest concern for French police is ensuring everyone’s safety over such a large urban area.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Massive underground city unearthed in southeastern Turkey: A 9th century BCE hidden world beneath Midyat
Next article
Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Research in Matrixyl Peptide and Cellular Regeneration

Uncategorized 0
Matrixyl, a synthetic peptide known scientifically as palmitoyl pentapeptide-4,...

Jennifer Lopez spotted in stunning Manish Malhotra gown for birthday bash

Entertainment 0
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in a Bridgerton-themed...

Labor government affirms no tax hikes

UK News 0
Chancellor Rachel Reeves stressed at a G20 finance leaders...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc