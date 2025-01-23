Tragic Antioch High School shooting: 2 dead, 2 injured as police investigate shooter’s motive

A tragic shooting unfolded at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning, leaving two dead and two others injured. The devastating incident occurred inside the school cafeteria and has left the community grappling with grief and questions.

At 11:09 am, calls to 911 reported gunfire inside the high school. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed that a 17-year-old male student, identified as Solomon Henderson, opened fire in the cafeteria. The shooter confronted a 16-year-old girl, later identified as Josselin Corea Escalante, before fatally shooting her.

In addition, a 17-year-old male student sustained a graze wound and was treated and released from the hospital. Another student suffered a non-gunshot facial injury and is also receiving treatment. After firing multiple shots, Henderson turned the gun on himself, dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible,” read a statement from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS).

Responding officers and SWAT teams cleared the school shortly after the incident, confirming there was no further threat to the public.

Following the shooting, MNPD investigators searched the home of Solomon Henderson in an effort to uncover the motive behind this horrific act. As of now, no additional details about the search have been released.

Police Chief John Drake revealed that material related to the incident is circulating online, and authorities are working to investigate its connection.

Chief Drake shared that the school staff’s quick adherence to emergency protocols potentially saved other students from being harmed.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell addressed the tragedy, stating, “We as a community will continue to rally to ensure resources are there for those impacted.”

Metro Public Health Department officials have also pledged to offer mental health support to those affected by the incident. A recovery center has been set up to assist victims and their families.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS Director, confirmed that Antioch High School would remain closed for the rest of the week. “Today we lost students in a tragic incident, forever changing the lives of the families and those who knew them,” she said. “I want to thank the school staff who quickly followed emergency protocols, potentially stopping others from being harmed.”

In the hours following the shooting, MNPS implemented a transportation plan to help reunite students with their families.

Buses transported students from Antioch High School to a reunification site at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital on Murfreesboro Pike.

Students who typically walk to school were transported home by MNPS buses if their parents were unable to pick them up.

Those who drove to school were allowed to retrieve their vehicles once the parking lot was cleared by police.

Parents were urged to call 615-401-1712 for information and updates about the reunification process.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and MNPD expects the investigation to remain active through Thursday morning. Questions surrounding school safety protocols have also been raised in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Community members and parents are calling for stricter security measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. “We need to make sure our kids are safe at school. This is unimaginable,” a concerned parent shared at a community vigil held Wednesday evening.

This shooting has left an indelible mark on the Antioch High School community and beyond. As investigators work to piece together the events that led to this devastating incident, the focus remains on healing and supporting those affected.