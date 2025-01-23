-3.2 C
Hughes fire rages as LA faces red flag warning; Castaic fires prompt evacuations and road closures

By: Vibhuti Pathak

A sheriff watches flames race up the hill as the plume of smoke from the Hughes Fire fills the sky in Castaic, a northwestern neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 22, 2025. A new wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles on January 22, exploding in size and sparking thousands of evacuation orders in a region already staggering from the effects of huge blazes. Ferocious flames were devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, spreading rapidly to cover 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) in just over two hours. The fire was being fanned by strong, dry Santa Ana winds that were racing through the area, pushing a vast pall of smoke and embers ahead of the flames. Evacuations were ordered for 19,000 people all around the lake, which sits around 35 miles north of Los Angeles, and close to the city of Santa Clarita. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

As Los Angeles remains under an extended red flag warning, wildfires continue to wreak havoc. On Wednesday, the Hughes fire near Castaic expanded rapidly, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.

Adding to the crisis, another fire ignited late Wednesday night in Bel-Air, burning into Thursday morning on the eastern side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

The Hughes fire, burning off Tapia Canyon Road near Castaic Lake, has caused widespread evacuations. Los Angeles County issued orders for areas east of Lake Piru and the Ventura County border, west of Bouquet Canyon Road, south of Sandberg, and north of Castaic Junction. Similarly, Ventura County evacuated areas east of Lake Piru and west of Interstate 5.

Road closures in the affected areas include Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes Road, Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway, and others. Earlier in the day, Interstate 5 was closed along the Grapevine but was reopened by Wednesday evening. Updated road and evacuation details can be found on official LA County websites.

The Palisades fire is now 70 per cent contained, having burned more than 23,400 acres. Officials report 6,662 structures destroyed, 890 damaged, and 11 confirmed deaths. Some mandatory evacuation zones have been reopened to residents, though parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Brentwood, and Topanga remain under evacuation orders. According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, residents returning to reopened areas must present valid photo identification showing their address.

The Eaton fire, which has burned over 14,000 acres, is 95% contained as of Wednesday evening. Officials report 9,418 structures destroyed, 1,073 damaged, and 17 confirmed deaths. Evacuation orders have been lifted in parts of south Altadena, while “soft closures” remain in other areas. These include regions south of East Altadena Drive, north of West Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, west of North Allen Street, and east of Lincoln Avenue.

Late Wednesday, another fire erupted in Bel-Air, on the eastern side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass. The flames, located about a mile north of the Getty Center, burned into early Thursday amid wind gusts reaching 25 mph. Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, noted that extremely dry air—relative humidity between 3 per cent and 8 per cent—has contributed to the fire’s intensity.

Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of monitoring evacuation orders and road closures. Resources, including wildfire maps and safety tips, are available online. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials urge residents to stay updated and exercise caution as conditions remain hazardous.

With high winds and low humidity expected to persist, red flag weather is forecast to peak Thursday. As the city grapples with these wildfires, officials remain focused on containment efforts and public safety.

