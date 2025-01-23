Hughes fire rages as LA faces red flag warning; Castaic fires prompt evacuations and road closures

As Los Angeles remains under an extended red flag warning, wildfires continue to wreak havoc. On Wednesday, the Hughes fire near Castaic expanded rapidly, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.

Adding to the crisis, another fire ignited late Wednesday night in Bel-Air, burning into Thursday morning on the eastern side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

The Hughes fire, burning off Tapia Canyon Road near Castaic Lake, has caused widespread evacuations. Los Angeles County issued orders for areas east of Lake Piru and the Ventura County border, west of Bouquet Canyon Road, south of Sandberg, and north of Castaic Junction. Similarly, Ventura County evacuated areas east of Lake Piru and west of Interstate 5.

#BREAKING: We have a new fire growing and prompting evacuation orders in #Castaic. Newschopper4 is showing us how quickly the fire is spreading. Live on @NBCLA 📺🚁 pic.twitter.com/m7QUjCVEq0 — Katherine Picazo (@katnbcla) January 22, 2025

Road closures in the affected areas include Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes Road, Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway, and others. Earlier in the day, Interstate 5 was closed along the Grapevine but was reopened by Wednesday evening. Updated road and evacuation details can be found on official LA County websites.

The Palisades fire is now 70 per cent contained, having burned more than 23,400 acres. Officials report 6,662 structures destroyed, 890 damaged, and 11 confirmed deaths. Some mandatory evacuation zones have been reopened to residents, though parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Brentwood, and Topanga remain under evacuation orders. According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, residents returning to reopened areas must present valid photo identification showing their address.

- Advertisement -

The Eaton fire, which has burned over 14,000 acres, is 95% contained as of Wednesday evening. Officials report 9,418 structures destroyed, 1,073 damaged, and 17 confirmed deaths. Evacuation orders have been lifted in parts of south Altadena, while “soft closures” remain in other areas. These include regions south of East Altadena Drive, north of West Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, west of North Allen Street, and east of Lincoln Avenue.

Late Wednesday, another fire erupted in Bel-Air, on the eastern side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass. The flames, located about a mile north of the Getty Center, burned into early Thursday amid wind gusts reaching 25 mph. Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, noted that extremely dry air—relative humidity between 3 per cent and 8 per cent—has contributed to the fire’s intensity.

Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of monitoring evacuation orders and road closures. Resources, including wildfire maps and safety tips, are available online. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials urge residents to stay updated and exercise caution as conditions remain hazardous.

With high winds and low humidity expected to persist, red flag weather is forecast to peak Thursday. As the city grapples with these wildfires, officials remain focused on containment efforts and public safety.