-10.8 C
New York
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsTrump begins second term with executive orders, bold promises, and controversy
Headline news

Trump begins second term with executive orders, bold promises, and controversy

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

Trump moves second inauguration indoors amid freezing weather concerns

Donald Trump has announced that his second presidential inauguration...
Headline news

Indian-origin Sai Varshith Kandula sentenced to 8 years for attempted attack on White House

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 20-year-old Indian national, has been...
Headline news

Joe Biden and Trump both claim credit for landmark Israel-Hamas ceasefire

US president Joe Biden celebrated the success of "many...
Headline news

California Governor Gavin Newsom accuses Elon Musk of spreading wildfire misinformation amid online row

California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused tech billionaire Elon...
Headline news

LA fire update: Death toll toll rises to 24 amid dangerous winds and worsening conditions

The death toll from massive wildfires that have ravaged...
US President Donald Trump begins his first full day in office Tuesday (21), riding a wave of executive orders signed just hours after his inauguration on everything from immigration to the environment and culture wars.
After the pomp of his inauguration ceremony and stunning array of executive orders, the president’s Tuesday (21) begins with a more solemn event: a prayer service at the National Cathedral.
Trump, 78, last visited the neo-Gothic church in the US capital in early January for the funeral of late president Jimmy Carter.
It was unclear if or when more executive orders would come from Trump as the country and world digested the blizzard of actions he took Monday (20), including initiating withdrawals from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.
Signed in front of roaring supporters at an arena and then later in the Oval Office, the long list of policy changes offered a vivid symbol of Trump’s increased preparedness versus eight years prior, when he entered the White House with zero governing experience.
The Republican said in a speech after taking the oath at the Capitol—in a ceremony held indoors due to freezing weather—that “America’s decline is over” after four years of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency, pledging “the golden age of America begins right now.”
Biden, 82, watched stony-faced during the inauguration ceremony as his political nemesis read the last rites over his single term in office.
But after the pomp and ceremony, it was the showman Trump of his first term—along with the sometimes strongman-style rhetoric—who was on display later in the day.
“Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don’t think so,” Trump told a cheering crowd at a Washington sports arena as he threw them the pens he had used to sign a first round of orders.
Back in the Oval Office, he held an impromptu 50-minute press conference as he signed more orders, including one pardoning around 1,500 Capitol rioters.
They were charged for taking part in the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, by thousands of Trump supporters seeking to stop certification of Biden’s election victory.
“We hope they come out tonight, frankly,” Trump said. “They’re expecting it.”
He signed orders declaring a national emergency at the Mexican border and said he would deploy US troops to tackle illegal immigration—a key campaign issue that drove his election victory over Kamala Harris.
The returning president often struck a nationalistic tone, pledging to impose trade tariffs, rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” and take “back” the Panama Canal, which has been controlled by the Central American country since 1999.
But he played down his earlier promises to get a peace agreement in Ukraine before taking office.
He confirmed he would meet Vladimir Putin and said Putin was “destroying Russia” by not making a deal to end the war.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump later attended several inaugural balls, beginning with the “Commander-in-Chief” event with US service members.
“Instead of worrying about political agendas, you don’t have to worry about that at all,” Trump told the crowd in a brief speech.
“It’s only one focus: defeating America’s enemies. We’re not going to be defeated. We’re not going to be humiliated. We’re only going to win, win, win!”
Trump is making history as both the oldest president ever to take office and as the first felon, after a conviction related to paying a porn star hush money during his first presidential run.
He is also just the second president in US history to return to power after being voted out, after Grover Cleveland in 1893.
Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Trump moves second inauguration indoors amid freezing weather concerns

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Coldplay’s Electrifying Mumbai concert: Suhana Khan spotted twinning with Navya Nanda alongside other Bollywood stars

Entertainment 0
This weekend was truly unforgettable for Mumbaikars as Coldplay...

Vivek Ramaswamy steps down from Trump’s DOGE role: Plans to run for Ohio Governor

News 0
Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his departure from his...

Trump cabinet 2.0: Indian-Americans in key leadership roles

News 0
Donald Trump’s second term as the 47th President of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc