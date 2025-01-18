Trump moves second inauguration indoors amid freezing weather concerns

Donald Trump has announced that his second presidential inauguration on Monday (20) will move indoors due to an Arctic blast sweeping across the country. The decision marks a significant departure from the traditional outdoor ceremony on the Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall, a venue synonymous with the grandeur of U.S. presidential inaugurations.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social feed on Friday. “Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and

The Capitol Rotunda, an ornate circular hall under the iconic dome of Congress, will host the scaled-down event. The venue’s limited capacity means that only a few hundred attendees, including “various Dignitaries and Guests,” will be present. This shift mirrors an emergency measure last seen during Ronald Reagan’s 1985 inauguration, which also relocated indoors due to dangerously cold weather.

Preparations for the outdoor ceremony, including thousands of chairs lined up on the National Mall, will now largely go unused, with most of the public directed to watch the ceremony on television. Washington, D.C., is bracing for sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds on Monday, making outdoor events unsafe.

Trump, who is known for his large rallies, emphasized that supporters could still gather to witness the event at Washington’s Capital One Arena. This venue, with a seating capacity of around 20,000, will host a live stream of the inaugural ceremony. Trump added, “We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.”

For those braving the cold, the traditional presidential motorcade along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House remains on the schedule. The route, heavily fortified with eight-foot-high barriers and guarded by approximately 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel, promises a secure experience for attendees.

Trump, who will become the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency at 78, expressed enthusiasm about the indoor arrangements, particularly their potential for television appeal. “This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!” he posted.

The Rotunda’s elegant backdrop and the lively atmosphere at Capital One Arena align with Trump’s flair for theatrics, honed during his reality television career. While the indoor ceremony sacrifices the traditional sweeping visuals of the National Mall, it offers an intimate and visually striking alternative for viewers.

This decision to move indoors also circumvents potential controversies about crowd size, an issue that marred Trump’s first inauguration in 2017. After claiming that his inauguration attracted over 1.5 million attendees, Trump faced backlash when aerial photographs revealed a noticeably sparser crowd compared to Barack Obama’s 2009 event.

The shift to an indoor venue may lessen comparisons this time, but it also denies Trump the iconic imagery of addressing a vast audience stretching toward the Washington Monument.

Trump is not the first president to contend with weather-related challenges during inauguration. William Henry Harrison, the country’s ninth president, famously braved frigid conditions at his 1841 inauguration without a coat or hat to showcase his vitality. Tragically, he contracted pneumonia and died just a month later.

The decision to prioritize safety over spectacle reflects a more cautious approach, ensuring the event proceeds without risking the health of participants and guests.

As Trump embarks on his second term, the altered inauguration plans reflect both the challenges of January weather and his adaptability in delivering an engaging, albeit unconventional, ceremony. Supporters and critics alike will watch closely as he begins his next chapter in the presidency under the ornate dome of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.