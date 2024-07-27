Trump calls Harris ‘most extreme radical liberal’ in presidential bid attack

Donald Trump has claimed that Kamala Harris will be the “most extreme radical liberal president in American history” if she is elected.

Trump intensified his attacks on Harris, who is now the Democratic presidential candidate after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

Trump criticized Harris as overly liberal on issues like immigration and abortion, calling her a “bum” in a speech to religious conservatives.

“She was a bum three weeks ago. She was a bum. A failed vice president and a failed administration with millions of people crossing, and she was the border czar,” Trump said at Turning Point USA’s “The Believers Summit” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The former president described her as the most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history.

“If Kamala Harris gets in, she will be the most extreme radical liberal president in American history…As a Senator, Harris was ranked number one most far-left Democrat in the entire Senate, and that includes Bernie Sanders,” Trump said.

He claimed Harris would appoint far-left judges to “forcibly impose crazy San Francisco liberal values” on Americans nationwide.

“Our task is to defeat socialism, to defeat Marxism, communism, to defeat the cartels and the criminals and the human traffickers, trafficking women. That means defeating Kamala Harris in a landslide. We want a landslide this November. We want something too big to rig,” Trump said.

Trump accused Harris of supporting free government healthcare for illegal aliens, abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, decriminalizing illegal immigration, and mass amnesty for illegals.

He also said she wants to outlaw private health insurance and defund the police.

“Border Czar Harris will let murderers, child predators, and bloodthirsty rapists and drug dealers charge across our borders by the tens of thousands a day. I will throw the killers, criminals, and illegal aliens and gang members the hell out of our country,” Trump said.

In response, Harris for President spokesperson James Singer said Trump insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans and lied about the election again.

“He plans to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself,” Singer said.

“America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward-looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for America’s future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security,” he said.