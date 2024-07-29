Al Gore and leading environmental groups endorse Kamala Harris for president

Former US Vice President Al Gore has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election in November. He praised her long record of fighting against oil and gas companies to support the middle class and the climate. Vice President Harris, 59, started her presidential campaign after President Joe Biden decided not to run for a second term on July 20. However, she has not yet been officially declared the Democratic candidate.

As a prosecutor, @KamalaHarris took on Big Oil companies – and won. As @VP, she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House. With… — Al Gore (@algore) July 28, 2024

Harris will face former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, in the November 5 general election. Al Gore stated, “With so much at stake in this year’s election – from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action – I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President.”

He also highlighted her role as Vice President in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which he called the most significant investment in climate solutions in history.

Additionally, four major environmental groups have endorsed Harris’ presidential campaign. These groups include the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, the Sierra Club, the NRDC Action Fund, and Clean Energy for America Action.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris’ campaign manager, expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “Vice President Harris has been at the forefront of protecting our planet from the climate crisis and creating good clean energy jobs that will power our future and grow our middle class.” She contrasted Harris’ stance with Donald Trump’s, accusing him of prioritizing oil and gas executives over the future.

The environmental groups praised Harris for her extensive work on climate issues. LCV Action Fund’s Tiernan Sittenfeld mentioned her efforts as a prosecutor and legislator, calling her a long-time climate champion.

Manish Bapna, President and CEO of the NRDC Action Fund, commended her for delivering strong climate action and being ready to continue this work as president. Ben Jealous, Sierra Club Executive Director, and Sarah Mason, CE4A Action Deputy Executive Director, also highlighted Harris’ dedication to combating the climate crisis and advancing clean energy.