5.2 C
London
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentI had suicidal thoughts: AR Rahman
Entertainment

I had suicidal thoughts: AR Rahman

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Tom Cruise inks deal with Warner Bros

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and studio Warner Bros Discovery...
Entertainment

People in India are going to love ‘Lift’: Kevin Hart

Lift is going to be loved by Indian audiences,...
Entertainment

Fawad Khan on Pakistani actors getting love from India

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is not only popular in...
Entertainment

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan laid to rest

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away on...
Entertainment

Shahid-Kriti’s romantic film gets title

The makers finally announced the title of the most...

During a recent event, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman opened up about his relationship with spirituality. He also shared how he deals with emotionally challenging times in his life and credited his mother for teaching him how to handle dark thoughts.

Additionally, he recounted his struggle with overcoming suicidal thoughts.

Rahman, while talking at the Oxford Union debating society, said, “We all have dark times. One thing is definite; it’s a small little travel in this world. We were born, and we are going to go. It’s not a permanent place for us. Where we are going to go, we don’t know. (It depends) on each person’s own imagination and beliefs.”

He continued, “When I had suicidal thoughts when I was young, my mother used to say, ‘When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts’. That is one of the most beautiful advice I got from my mother. When you live for others, and you’re not selfish, there’s a meaning to your life. I took it very seriously, whether you are composing for somebody, writing for something, buying food for a person who can’t afford it, or you just smile at someone, these are the things that keep us going. Also, we have limited knowledge about our future. There could be something extraordinary waiting for you. If you have all these things, and hope, that’s what keeps me going. Sometimes, I feel like I have done it all, that I am in a repetitive cycle, and then you realise there is a bigger role for you.”

This is not the first time Rahman has opened up about suicidal thoughts. In 2018, he said, “Up until 25, I used to think about suicide. Most of us feel they are not good enough. Because I lost my father, there was this void… There were so many things happening. (But) that in a way made me more fearless. Death is a permanent thing for everyone. Since everything created has an expiry date, so why be afraid of anything?”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Tom Cruise inks deal with Warner Bros

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Tom Cruise inks deal with Warner Bros

Entertainment 0
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and studio Warner Bros Discovery...

Scotland’s Labour leader calls on pro-independence voters to oust Tories

UK News 0
During his first major speech on Monday (8), Anas...

‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ changes debate about scandal

Arts and Culture 0
THE four-part ITV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office,...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc