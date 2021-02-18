Actor R Madhavan has been in the industry for more than two decades. He started his career with the small screen and later featured in Tamil and Hindi movies.

Recently, the actor was honoured with Doctor of Letters by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur for his contribution to arts and films. Madhavan took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

Along with a couple of pictures from the ceremony, the actor posted, So very humbled and grateful on being conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur . This is an honor and a responsibility now.”

Talking about Madhavan’s movie, the actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero in which he had an extended cameo. During the lockdown, his two movies got a direct-to-digital release, Nishabdham (Telugu) and Maara (Tamil). While the former received mixed response, the latter got a good response from critics and audiences.

His next movie is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is a biopic on Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan is not just acting in the film, but he is also producing and directing it. It’s a trilingual film being made in Hindi, Tamil and English. The Tamil version has been titled as Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu.

Apart from Madhavan, the movie also stars Simran and Rajit Kapur. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the English and Hindi version of the movie, and in Tamil version, Suriya will be seen in a cameo.