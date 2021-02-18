Shehnaaz Gill became a household name because of her stint in the Bigg Boss season 13. She was the second runner-up of the season and was mainly known for her romantic feelings towards Sidharth Shukla.

After coming out from the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz has featured in many music videos, but now, she is all set to play one of the leads in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh.

Diljit makes his debut as a producer with Honsla Rakh and today, he took to Instagram to make an announcement about the film. He posted, “This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!! @sonambajwa @shehnaazgill @humblekids_ @thindmotionfilms #Storytimeproductions @amarjitsaron @thepawangill @onlyrakeshdhawan @bal_deo @sonalisingh #TeamDosanjh.”

Diljit has named his production house Story Time Productions and the shooting of Honsla Rakh kickstarts in Vancouver, Canada. Apart from Diljit and Shehnaaz, the movie also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. It will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and the film is slated to hit the big screens on Dussehra this year (15th October 2021).

After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz has a huge fan following, and we are sure her fans would be excited to see her on the big screen alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She has earlier worked in Punjabi movies like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka.