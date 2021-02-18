Romantic-comedy is a genre that has been explored a lot in Bollywood. So, when a filmmaker wants to make a rom-com, he has to come up with something new and different to attract the audience. After watching the trailer of Taranveer Singh’s Tuesdays & Fridays, we thought that this one will offer us something new, but well, that’s not the case.

Tuesdays & Fridays is about Sia (Jhataleka), a lawyer, who meets a writer named Varun (Anmol Thakeria Dhillon) for professional work in Mumbai. Varun is from the UK, and Sia is also a British-Indian working in Mumbai. So, from Mumbai soon the movie shifts to London where Sia and Varun meet and like mostly all the Bollywood love stories, the girl wants a serious relationship and the guy is a casanova as he believes that every relationship has an expiry date.

Sia decides that the two of them can have a relationship where only on Tuesdays and Fridays they can meet and be boyfriend and girlfriend, and other days they are just friends. Then the movie moves forward with a predictable plot offering nothing unique.

Written and directed by Taranveer Singh, the concept of Tuesdays & Fridays is good, but Singh fails to convert it into a good film. The concept of dating on just two days of the week hasn’t been explored much in the movie. The first half of the film is refreshing, but second half is dull and there are too many songs in the second half. The runtime of the film is just 106 minutes, but still in the second have it looks stretched. Also, there are many clichés in the movie that we have been watching in Bollywood rom-coms for the past many years.

Talking about actors, Anmol and Jhatalekha have done a good job. They have given a confident performance in the movie. Also, the chemistry between them is fantastic, and it is clearly one of the best elements of the film. In the supporting cast, Niki Walia, Zoa Morani, and Reem Shaikh leave a mark. Reem has an extended cameo but she has done something different from her TV image and that’s why she stands out.

The music of the film is decent, and the song that stands out is Neha Kakkar’s Phone Mein Teri Photo. It comes during the starting of the film and it surely pumps up the energy.

Overall, Tuesdays & Fridays had the potential to be better, but clichés spoil the movie.

Ratings: 2.5/5

