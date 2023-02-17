M Night Shyamalan inks multi-year deal with Warner Bros., ‘Trap’ to be his first

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan will direct and produce films for Warner Bros Pictures Group following a multi-year deal agreement.

Under the deal, Shyamalan and his Philadelphia-based production company Blinding Edge Pictures will develop original projects for the filmmaker to produce and/or direct for WBPG production divisions Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema.

Projects currently in the pipeline at Blinding Edge include Trap, Shyamalan’s anticipated next film as a director and The Watchers, a forthcoming directorial debut of his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan.

Shyamalan said, “Where I write and direct is my home. Disney and Universal, where I’ve made most of my films, will always be home and family to me. Warner Bros. has a storied history of cinema. Through its recent experiences, the company has rediscovered its love and appreciation for filmmakers, and the impact of the theatrical experience.

“We all win when movies succeed in theaters.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said, “Night is one of the most iconic and influential directors of his generation and an auteur in every sense of the word.

“He’s one of the few directors in contemporary cinema whose name alone promises a bold, singular vision, compelling original storytelling and a provocative, surprising and entirely unique experience at the theater.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to the Warner Bros. family.”