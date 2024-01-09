3.8 C
Entertainment

M Night Shyamalan’s next features an unexpected protagonist

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

M Night Shyamalan needs no introduction. He is one of the most successful filmmakers in Hollywood whose films often employ supernatural plots and twist endings.

Shyamalan has directed 15 feature films throughout his career. Some of the most successful films in his filmography include The Visit (2015), Split (2016), Glass (2019), Old (2021), and Knock at the Cabin (2023).

The filmmaker, who was born in Mahé, India, is presently keeping busy with his next directorial venture, Trap, which is a psychological thriller set at a concert. The film features an unexpected protagonist, someone who was away from the limelight for quite a long time before making everyone take note of him in 2023.

We are talking about Josh Hartnett who is best known for playing the lead role in Pearl Harbor. After staying away from the scene for several years, he hit the headlines for his impressive comeback with a very interesting character in the 2023 film Oppenheimer. The actor played the character of scientist Ernest Lawrence in the film and received widespread appreciation for his work.

Josh Hartnett (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Not just Trap, Hartnett has also landed several other high-profile projects. The audience could also see him in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre which has Guy Ritchie attached as director. Then there is Die Hart, along with season 6 of Black Mirror.

It seems Hartnett is in full mood to reclaim his lost position in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Trap is set to premiere on August 2, 2024. In addition to Hartnett, the film also stars Josh Hartnett and Saleka Shyamalan, with Saleka making her acting debut as the singer at the concert.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.


Shelbin MS

