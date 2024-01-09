0.2 C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ gets new release date

By: Shelbin MS

The upcoming Tamil sports drama film Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, will now hit the screens on February 9.

Written and directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, the film was previously scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January.

Production house Lyca Productions shared the new release date on its official X page.

“LAL SALAAM hits the big screen on February 9th, 2024! Save the date!” the banner announced on Tuesday.

Namma THER THIRUVIZHA’ku Alappara kelappa neram vandhachu! 🤩 LAL SALAAM 🫡 hits the big screen 📽️✨ on February 9th 2024! Save the date! 🗓️#LalSalaam 🫡 @rajinikanth @ash_rajinikanth @arrahman @TheVishnuVishal @vikranth_offl @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran… pic.twitter.com/CbYHQ4J0sq

— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 9, 2024

In addition to Rajinikanth, the film also features KS Ravikumar, Vignesh, Senthil, and Thambi Ramiah in supporting roles.

Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has AR Rahman on board as music composer while Vishnu Rangasamy has handled the cinematography.

Rajinikanth’s last big-screen outing was Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

