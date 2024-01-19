5.3 C
Entertainment

Indira Varma and Rami Malek to lead a new project

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Old Vic Theatre in London will present the world premiere of a new adaptation of Sophocles’ Oedipus, adapted by Ella Hickson.

The production, which is set to launch in January 2025, will feature Oscar winner Rami Malek and former Game of Thrones star Indira Varma in lead roles.

This adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy, originally penned around 429 BC, promises a fresh and compelling take.

Malek, widely known for his roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and No Time To Die, and Varma, an established theatre performer and an Olivier Award winner for an adaptation of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter at The Old Vic and also her performances in Present Laughter and Game of Thrones, are set to bring their considerable talents to this age-old story.

This role in Oedipus marks a return to the stage for Malek. He started his career in theatre as a young actor and was last on stage in The Credeaux Canvas in Hollywood in 2007.

Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter are attached as co-directors.

Warchus said, “Sophocles’ play, arguably the best-plotted tale ever told, is the original detective story. 2,450 years since it was written, we still find ourselves captivated by the intractable questions at the core of its drama: of the sometimes destructive outcomes in our quest for knowledge; how much we’re in control of our fate, or if we’re mostly living out a pre-written script that we’re completely powerless to change. I’m so excited to be co-directing this extraordinary play, in a dazzling new version by Ella Hickson, alongside the phenomenal choreographer Hofesh Shechter. And I am thrilled to announce the brilliant Rami Malek and Indira Varma in the lead roles.”

Oedipus will be playing in a limited run at the Old Vic Theatre from January 2025, with tickets set to go on sale at a later time.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

