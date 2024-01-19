Charithra Chandran onboards ‘Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon’

Katy Galloway Productions has announced a limited run at the Garrick Theatre of the one-woman show Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon.

Charithra Chandran, the break-out star of the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton, is set to star in the show.

Written by actor-director Rosie Day, Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon received multiple 5-star reviews when she presented it at Southwark Playhouse in 2023.

With two performances on Sundays, the production will open on 17 March and will run for six weeks until 28 April 2024. Public booking opens tomorrow, 19 January – tickets are from £25.

“After her sister’s untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a funny teenage misfit begrudgingly joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success,” reads the synopsis of the show.

The piece is directed by Georgie Staight, with set and costumes by Jasmine Swan, lighting by Rory Beaton, and video design by Dan Light.

Charithra came to international prominence as Edwina Sharma in season 2 of Bridgerton. Her other TV credits include Alex Rider. She will next be seen in Alex Sanjiv Pillai’s romantic comedy How to Date Billy Walsh.

Charithra is also a global ambassador for Room to Read, a charity committed to providing books and literacy and practical skills programmes to children across the world.