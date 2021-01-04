In India, theatres are functioning with 50 percent of occupancy. But now, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the theatres can function in their state with 100 percent occupancy.

Well, this is surely great news as Vijay starrer Master is all set to hit the screens on the festival of Pongal (13th January 2021). The notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department read, “Based on the decrease in the COVID-19 cases day by day, the Theatres Owners Association have represented to the Government to increase the seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/ Multiplexes.”

It further read, “Now, therefore the Government hereby permits to increase the seating capacity of Cinemas/ theatres/ Multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already.”

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. While it’s a Tamil film, the movie will also be dubbed and released in various languages like Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Both the Vijays have a huge fan following down South and it is expected that Master will take a flying start at the box office. Till now, in India, only two films have done well commercially, Wonder Woman 84 and Telugu movie Solo Brathuke So Better.

Hindi films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani and Shakeela had hit the big screens, but none of them did a good business at the box office. While South filmmakers are releasing their biggies, let’s wait and watch which will be the first Hindi big film to hit the big screens in 2021.