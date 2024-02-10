8.9 C
London
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBabil remembers father Irrfan Khan
Entertainment

Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a...
Entertainment

‘GoT’ stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner onboard gothic horror film

Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington and Sophie Turner...
Entertainment

Pritam Singh: ‘I feel more fulfilled in my acting career‘

PRITAM SINGH’S fascinating journey unfolds from being a revered...
Entertainment

India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9

The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World will...
Entertainment

‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got to know each other on set

After winning critics and audiences’ hearts with her breakout...

Babil Khan often shares throwback glimpses of his late father and actor Irrfan Khan on social media whenever he misses him a bit too much.

On Friday evening, he once again took to his Instagram account and penned an emotional post remembering Irrfan.

Babil began his note with, “Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It’s easy to say, to miss him, it’s easy. It’s easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It’s easy.”

He continued, “Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream “BABILUUUU!!!” every single time he’d see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my fingertips would rest gently on his eyelids when he took a nap. His voice was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil also shared a photo of Irrfan standing on a boat with Babil.

Babil concluded the post on a touching note.

“I wish I could have one last dance with you. And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived.” I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond,” he wrote.

Irrfan Khan was considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film Salaam Bombay! and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like Life in a… MetroThe Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium.

The actor’s success was not only confined to the boundaries of India. He also performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Unfortunately, Irrfan died of cancer in April 2020.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Wildlife charities allege racism in British countryside

UK News 0
BRITISH wildlife charities are ringing alarm bells by describing...

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a...

‘GoT’ stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner onboard gothic horror film

Entertainment 0
Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington and Sophie Turner...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Labour party aims to boost trade ties with India

UK News 0
Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc