The shooting of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom started in August 2020, and in one month the shooting of the film was wrapped up. The makers had announced that the movie will release on 2nd April 2021.

But now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bell Bottom might get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

A source told the entertainment portal, “The producers of Bell Bottom – Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani – have started conversations with Amazon Prime to explore the possibility of a direct to digital release, and so far, both the parties seem to be on the same page. They are discussing various prospects including the financials, and there might be some clarity within the next one month. But at this point of time, team Bell Bottom is definitely exploring the direct to digital option of release.”

“A release on April 2 seems unlikely now, as another Akshay Kumar film (Sooryavanshi) is looking to arrive in the same period. Given the costs and several other factors associated with the film as also Akshay’s jam packed release calendar, the makers thought of exploring the digital release with Amazon Prime. The Bhagnani’s share a close bond with the digital platform and so does Akshay, and that’s how the meeting happened. All stakeholders are currently working towards arriving at terms and conditions that are beneficial to all of them,” the source added.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi might release on Holi this year. However, there’s no official announcement about it.