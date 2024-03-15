Zubin Varla, Pyiyanga Burford among nominees at Olivier Awards 2024

The UK’s most important and prestigious theatre awards, the Olivier Awards, have announced its nominees with Zubin Varla and Pyiyanga Burford bagging nominations for top honours. While Varna has been nominated as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Little Life, Burford has been nominated as Best Actress in a Supporting Role for An Enemy of the People.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Olivier Awards 2024:

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Accidental Death of an Anarchist by Dario Fo and Franca Rame – adapted by Tom Basden at the Lyric Hammersmith and Theatre Royal Haymarket

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends – music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at the Gielgud Theatre

Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry – at the Phoenix Theatre

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial – adapted by Liv Hennessy at the Ambassadors Theatre

Best Family Show

Bluey’s Big Play by Joe Brumm – at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond – at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The House With Chicken Legs – book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall

The Smeds and the Smoos – book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall Stories at the Lyric Theatre

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Mark Smith – The Little Big Things at Soho Place

Susan Stroman – Crazy for You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Costume Design

Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Ryan Dawson Laight – La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Hugh Durrant – Peter Pan at The London Palladium

Marg Horwell – The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Revival

The Effect by Lucy Prebble – at the National Theatre, Lyttelton

Macbeth by William Shakespeare – at the Donmar Warehouse

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell – at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Vanya by Anton Chekhov – adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Groundhog Day – music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic

Guys & Dolls – music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows at the Bridge Theatre

Hadestown – music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell at the Lyric Theatre

Sunset Boulevard – music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics and book by Don Black and Christopher Hampton at the Savoy Theatre

Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti – Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbins – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Adam Fisher – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Gareth Fry – Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Tom Brady for Musical Supervision and Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations – Just for One Day at The Old Vic

Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations and Joe Bunker for Musical Direction – Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Alan Williams for Musical Supervision and Musical Direction – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Close – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Paul Hilton – An Enemy of the People at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Giles Terera – Clyde’s at the Donmar Warehouse

Luke Thompson – A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Zubin Varla – A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Lorraine Ashbourne – Till the Stars Come Down at the National Theatre, Dorfman

Priyanga Burford – An Enemy of the People at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Haydn Gwynne – When Winston Went to War With the Wireless at the Donmar Warehouse

Gina McKee – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier

Tanya Reynolds – A Mirror at the Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre

Best Set Design

Miriam Buether for Set Design and 59 Productions for Video Design – Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Bunny Christie for Set Design – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Es Devlin for Set Design and Ash J. Woodward for Video Design – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for Set Design and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom for Video Design – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Jon Clark – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Jon Clark – Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Paule Constable – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Jack Knowles – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Grace Hodgett Young – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Zoë Roberts – Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Amy Trigg – The Little Big Things at Soho Place

Eleanor Worthington-Cox – Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Jak Malone – Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Cedric Neal – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

David Thaxton – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Jack Wolfe – Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

Best New Opera Production

Blue by the English National Opera – at the London Coliseum

Innocence by the Royal Opera – at the Royal Opera House

Picture a Day Like This by the Royal Opera – at the Royal Opera House, Linbury Theatre

The Rhinegold by the English National Opera – at the London Coliseum

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House

Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt – at the Barbican theatre

Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas – at the London Coliseum

Best Actor in a Musical

David Cumming – Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Tom Francis – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Daniel Mays – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Charlie Stemp – Crazy for You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson – Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Caissie Levy – Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Marisha Wallace – Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi – at Sadler’s Wells

The Rite of Spring by Seeta Patel – at Sadler’s Wells

La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo – part of Nederlands Dans Theater, NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells

Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers, and Tiler Peck – part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck and Friends at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means – part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican Theatre

Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin’ Convention 2023 International festival of hip-hop dance theatre – at Sadler’s Wells

Rhiannon Faith for her community-focused conception of Lay Down Your Burdens – at The Pit at Barbican

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada – at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

A Playlist for The Revolution by AJ Yi – at the Bush Theatre

Sleepova by Matilda Feyişayo – at the Bush Theatre

The Swell by Isley Lynn – at the Orange Tree Theatre

The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson – at the Park Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin – Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix theatre

Rupert Goold – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Jamie Lloyd – Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Sam Mendes – The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre, Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress

Laura Donnelly – The Hills of California at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Sophie Okonedo – Medea at Soho Place

Sarah Jessica Parker – Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith – Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Sarah Snook – The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Actor

Joseph Fiennes – Dear England at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Mark Gatiss – The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre, Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

James Norton – A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Andrew Scott – Vanya at the Duke of York’s Theatre

David Tennant – Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

Best New Play

Dear England by James Graham – at the National Theatre, Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

The Hills of California by Jez Butterworth – at the Harold Pinter Theatre

The Motive and the Cue by Jack Thorne – at the National Theatre, Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

Till the Stars Come Down by Beth Steel – at the National Theatre, Dorfman

Best New Musical

The Little Big Things – music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling, book by Joe White at Soho Place

Next to Normal – music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey at the Donmar Warehouse

Operation Mincemeat – music, lyrics, and book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts at the Fortune Theatre

A Strange Loop – music, lyrics, and book by Michael R. Jackson at the Barbican Theatre

The winners will be announced in a ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 14 April.