15 C
London
Friday, March 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Squid Game’ actor gets eight-month suspended sentence for sexual misconduct
Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ actor gets eight-month suspended sentence for sexual misconduct

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Zubin Varla, Pyiyanga Burford among nominees at Olivier Awards 2024

The UK’s most important and prestigious theatre awards, the...
Entertainment

Transgenders exhibit grace during fashion show in Surat

A unique fashion show was organised in Surat for...
Entertainment

The times when birthday girl Alia Bhatt won the hearts of people

In the glamorous cosmos of Bollywood, where stars shine...
Entertainment

Sony Pictures announces biopic on Madhubala

Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen will be tackling an upcoming...
Entertainment

‘Yodha’ Review: A slick action thriller that makes the most of its confined setting

After facing some delay, Dharma Productions’ much-awaited action thriller...

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been convicted of sexual misconduct in Seoul, South Korea, according to a local court statement released on Friday.

The 79-year-old actor, who won a Golden Globe Award in 2022 for his role in the Netflix series, was charged with assaulting a woman in 2017. The court sentenced O to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to attend 40 hours of classes on sexual violence.

Judge Jeong Yeon-ju emphasised the consistency and credibility of the victim’s testimony, stating that her account appeared genuine and reflective of personal experience.

O was indicted in 2022 on charges of sexually assaulting a woman during two separate incidents in 2017, one on a walking path and the other in front of the victim’s residence while he was staying in a rural area for a theatre performance.

South Korean media noted O’s bowed demeanour during the hearing, followed by his quiet exit from the courthouse with intentions to appeal. After the trial, reports emerged of his exclusion from casting considerations. His association with the controversy led to the removal of his role from an upcoming South Korean film.

“Now we can say that the sexual violence in the theatre is not an old custom but sexual violence. The accused must stop trying to make his assault go away, apologise to the victim and accept his mistake,” Womenlink, a prominent feminist organisation.

Squid Game gained immense popularity on Netflix for its portrayal of a dystopian world where marginalised individuals are compelled to participate in deadly versions of traditional children’s games. Within just four weeks of its 2021 release, the series garnered a staggering 111 million viewers worldwide.

The success of Squid Game further solidified South Korea’s global cultural impact, following the international acclaim received by entities like K-pop sensation BTS and the Oscar-winning film Parasite. Notably, several figures in South Korea’s film industry, including late filmmaker Kim Ki-duk and actor Cho Jae-hyun, have also faced sexual assault allegations.

O started acting in 1963 with a theater group called The Square. He was part of the National Theater Company of Korea from 1987 to 2010, working alongside actors like Jang Min-ho, whom he sees as his mentor.

Over his career, he acted in plays like A Confession for a Black Prostitute, A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Merchant of Venice, among others. O claims he performed in more than 200 productions by 2013.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Transgenders exhibit grace during fashion show in Surat
Next article
Zubin Varla, Pyiyanga Burford among nominees at Olivier Awards 2024

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Zubin Varla, Pyiyanga Burford among nominees at Olivier Awards 2024

Entertainment 0
The UK’s most important and prestigious theatre awards, the...

Transgenders exhibit grace during fashion show in Surat

Entertainment 0
A unique fashion show was organised in Surat for...

New government should ensure stabilty: John Lewis chief

Business 0
John Lewis Partnership chief executive Nish Kankiwala wants the...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc