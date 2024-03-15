15 C
London
Friday, March 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNina Wadia to lead ‘Now That’s What I Call A Musical’
Entertainment

Nina Wadia to lead ‘Now That’s What I Call A Musical’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Nina Wadia is set to star in the world premiere of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, a new British musical featuring iconic hits from the NOW music brand.

Directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, the show will celebrate 40 years of NOW music with chart-topping hits and a heartfelt story set in Birmingham in 1989 and 2009.

The production will premiere on September 6, 2024, at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour.

The EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me actress will play Gemma. She will be accompanied by guest stars such as Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker, and Jay Osmond.

Sinitta will perform in Aylesbury, Sheffield, Canterbury, Nottingham, and Norwich with Sonia in Newcastle, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, and Brighton, Decker in Truro, Belfast, and Woking, and Osmond in Bradford and Dartford.

Excited about the opportunity, Wadia said, “I grew up listening to the NOW tapes so for me being a part of this musical is like going home. When I read the script I immediately fell in love with the characters and Pippa’s story. I can’t wait to get started on my first-ever musical and to see you all there later this year.”

The synopsis reads: “It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business – planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham in 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames, and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Zubin Varla, Pyiyanga Burford among nominees at Olivier Awards 2024
Next article
‘It was like a fairytale in real life,’ says Indian girl who returns to poverty after winning Oscar in 2009

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘It was like a fairytale in real life,’ says Indian girl who returns to poverty after winning Oscar in 2009

Entertainment 0
In 2009, Slumdog Millionaire was not the only film...

Aisha Desai wins Points of Light award for Ramadan Lights UK initiative

UK News 0
A London woman who started an initiative to design...

India’s electoral bonds: Lakshmi Mittal among top buyers

Headline Story 0
Lakshmi Mittal, the UK-based executive chairman of multinational steel...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc