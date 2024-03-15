15 C
London
Friday, March 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘It was like a fairytale in real life,’ says Indian girl who...
Entertainment

‘It was like a fairytale in real life,’ says Indian girl who returns to poverty after winning Oscar in 2009

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Nina Wadia to lead ‘Now That’s What I Call A Musical’

Nina Wadia is set to star in the world...
Entertainment

Zubin Varla, Pyiyanga Burford among nominees at Olivier Awards 2024

The UK’s most important and prestigious theatre awards, the...
Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ actor gets eight-month suspended sentence for sexual misconduct

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been convicted of...
Entertainment

Transgenders exhibit grace during fashion show in Surat

A unique fashion show was organised in Surat for...
Entertainment

The times when birthday girl Alia Bhatt won the hearts of people

In the glamorous cosmos of Bollywood, where stars shine...

In 2009, Slumdog Millionaire was not the only film that made all Indians proud by winning eight trophies at the 81st Academy Awards ceremony, the winner in the documentary (short) category Smile Pinki, which depicted the story of a five-year-old Indian schoolgirl Pinki Sonkar who received corrective surgery for cleft lips, also made headlines for weeks.

Now 21, Pinky is back in poverty and lives in a house with no door and her life is a story “full of false promises, poverty, hardships, and short-lived fame”.

As the Oscar awards were announced on Sunday, Pinki relived her moments of fame and glory. She said, “Those were the best moments of my life. It was like a fairytale in real life. Boarding a flight, a trip to Los Angeles, wearing expensive clothes, staying in plush hotels, enjoying a variety of food that my father and I could not even imagine, and meeting neatly dressed people — it was like the story of Cinderella, the bedtime story for kids.”

She continued, “I make sure that I watch the Oscar awards every year, as it’s the only way to relive the moments, which I once lived. But, in no time, the fairytale ended and I was back to my real life, which is full of pain, trauma, and poverty.”

Pinki hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. She now spends most of the time after school working in the fields.

Recalling her days before the corrective surgery for cleft lips, Pinki said, “I was socially ostracised because of my deformity. I remember being treated as an outcast by my schoolmates. My relatives didn’t want me around and used to consider me ‘inauspicious’. People used to call me ‘honth katiya’ and mock me. I was lucky to be spotted by an NGO, Smile Train India, and a Varanasi-based plastic surgeon Subodh Kumar Singh, one of its associates, who performed my surgery for free. The NGO freed me from the trauma. That is how my story was picked up by the documentary film director. It made me world famous.”

Talking about the lack of basic amenities in her village, she said, “I have read that under Har Ghar Jal Yojna, water taps are being provided to every house. But the welfare scheme is yet to reach our village. My house doesn’t have a water connection, we have to walk around 300 meters to the nearby well to fetch water for our daily needs.”

She also claimed that her family couldn’t get a house under the Awas Yojana as her father and uncle’s names were missing from the list of beneficiaries.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nina Wadia to lead ‘Now That’s What I Call A Musical’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Menstrual health literacy is alarmingly low, says study

Health 0
Research conducted by biologist Deena Emera where she talks...

Aisha Desai wins Points of Light award for Ramadan Lights UK initiative

UK News 0
A London woman who started an initiative to design...

India’s electoral bonds: Lakshmi Mittal among top buyers

Headline Story 0
Lakshmi Mittal, the UK-based executive chairman of multinational steel...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc